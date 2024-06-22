Lazio Agree Deal for Hatayspor Midfielder & Push to Finalise Transfer

Lazio are on the cusp of finalising a deal for Hatayspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru after agreeing terms.

The Biancocelesti quickly identified the 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder as a strong option to bolster Marco Baroni’s squad following the departure of Luis Alberto, believing the talent would slot in well in the new project.

Lazio have agreed to sign Dele-Bashiru from Hatayspor on a €2 million loan deal with a €4 million buy option attached and have now been working on agreeing personal terms with the midfielder. Recent reports suggested that there was a gap between salary offer and demands.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio have now closed in on an agreement with Dele-Bashiru, who is waiting for the Italian intermediary to send over the contract. He is pushing to join the club and could arrive in the Italian capital soon to carry out his medicals and complete the move.

Hatayspor are pushing for the transfer to be completed soon, ready to cash in on the 23-year-old, who scored nine goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances last season.