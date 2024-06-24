Layvin Kurzawa accuses PSG of a ‘lack of respect’

Layvin Kurzawa (31) has been rarely seen and rarely heard in recent seasons, however, upon his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, he criticised the club’s handling of his situation in an interview with L’Équipe.

Kurzawa has rarely featured at PSG in recent seasons. After a loan spell at Fulham in the 2022/23 season the former France international returned to the Parc des Princes last summer. However, his prospects didn’t look promising. Prior to his spell at Craven Cottage, he had played just nine minutes the season prior, which came in the Trophée des Champions, whilst he hadn’t made a start for PSG since the 2020/21 season.

Last season, Kurzawa played just eight minutes of football for Les Parisiens, which came back in October. Upon the expiry of his contract, one of the more lucrative contracts in Ligue 1, he hit out at the management at PSG for their management of his situation.

Kurzawa regrets failed Manchester United move

“I won’t criticise the institution that is PSG but yes, it was the management,” began Kurzawa. “There was a lack of respect towards me in this past year and in the previous ones […] perhaps for them, it was too much that I didn’t want to leave but you can’t forget that my contract was extended by four years in 2020. Just one year later, they told me: ‘You have to leave.'”

Kurzawa, who told Carré that he “didn’t understand” why PSG extended his contract back in 2020, also admits that he was poorly advised at this time and wasn’t informed of the offers on the table by his agent at the time. “I was badly advised. I had options but I wasn’t kept up to date. If I was told that this club had shown interest, the club of my dreams (Manchester United), I would have thought about it,” he told L’Équipe.

Following his departure from PSG, Kurzawa will be desperate for playing time. “Money isn’t the priority. I need a real sporting project,” he said. Numerous clubs have reportedly enquired about the Frenchman.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle