Layton wins North-South 3-point contest

Jun. 15—SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frankfort graduate Cam Layton won the 3-point contest as part of the annual West Virginia North-South basketball game on Friday.

Layton, who will at at WVU Potomac State next year, played for the North team in the all-star classic. South won 86-79.

Layton was a 2023-24 All-Area first-team performer and Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year for Scott Slider at Frankfort High. He averaged 14.2 points for the 15-9 Falcons.