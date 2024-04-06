Layton von Brandt talks Rutgers football offer

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Layton von Brandt was offered by Rutgers football during an unofficial visit on Thursday.

At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, von Brandt attends Appoquinimink (West Middletown, Delaware).

Despite being a class of 2027 recruit, von Brandt holds prior offers from Charlotte and Syracuse in addition to a Rutgers offer this week.

He will visit Syracuse over the weekend.

As for his trip on Thursday, Rutgers made a good first impression on Van Brandt. He was offered at the end of his unofficial visit by head coach Greg Schoano.

“The facilities and support staff were top-notch,” Von Brandt told Rutgers Wire on Thursday.

“As soon as we arrived, (I) was very impressed with all of the things coach Schiano has put in place like the recovery rooms and treatment rooms and the players’ lounge. Every coach and staff member knew who I was which really made me feel valued as a player – I wasn’t just a number .

“I loved the energy of the players and coaches at practice and how organized everything was . Definitely felt like watching an NFL practice which not every school I’ve visited has.”

That NFL vibe is led by Schiano, who was a head coach for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On staff is Pat Flaherty, who turned around the Rutgers football offensive line this past season.

Flaherty spent over two decades in the NFL and won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

“Coach Flaherty was amazing . He’s seen and done it all at the highest level and talking ball with him and learning was awesome,” von Brandt said.

“It made me want to put pads on and get after it. And then finally meeting with coach Schiano in his office with my family and getting to know him – I could really tell he is a great leader of men and I felt like he could develop me to the player I want to ultimately be. He talked about what Rutgers means to him and how much he loved it and realized he should have never left and what his vision for the program is in the future and the values he has.

“I believe he will accomplish it and loved all of it.”

College football runs in the von Brandt bloodline.

His older brother is Ryan von Brandt, who is a 6-foot-8 tight end at VMI.

