Layton von Brandt will be at the CHOP Elite camp this weekend

Rutgers football will be hosting their CHOP Elite camp on Sunday. Layton von Brandt, one of the top recruiting targets in the class of 2027 will be in attendance.

Offered by Rutgers football in early April, von Brandt is turning into one of the most-sought after recruits in the region.

He is a 6-foot-6 and 255-pound offensive tackle at Appoquinimink (West Middletown, Delaware).

His offer list includes Boston College, Charlotte, Indiana, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia among others. He is also receiving interest from James Madison and Maryland.

In terms of Rutgers, von Brandt said that the opportunity to learn from offensive line coach Pat Flaherty is something that has him intrigued.

Now in his second season back at Rutgers, Flaherty has over two decades of experience in the NFL as an offensive line coach. During his time in the league, he won two Super Bowls.

“I am most excited to work with coach Flaherty. The NFL experience and just knowledge of the game (that) he has is really what stood out the most from my spring visit,” von Brandt told Rutgers Wire on Friday. “Getting a chance to work with him and have him critique and help me with my technique is really invaluable to a high school guy like me . It’s not every day you can work with a guy that’s seen and done it all at the highest level so that is what I’m really looking forward to the most. I also want to test for them so I can show them how athletic I am for my size and compete with high-end talent to just validate their belief in me as a player. “Then finally, when I was on my spring visitsm Rutgers was one of a few schools that just felt right so I am looking forward to building on that feeling and seeing where it goes.”

The recruiting process is really just starting for von Brandt, and the sophomore is still getting acclimated to the process in many ways. But the relationship with Rutgers is beginning to form and von Brandt is starting to feel comfortable with the program.

“Recruiting can be overwhelming at times when a lot of schools are reaching out to you and inviting me to camps all over the country and obviously you can’t go everywhere,” von Brandt said. “My coach and my family have helped me to try to focus on the schools that have been the most active and involved in recruiting me the most throughout the spring coming into the school and reaching out to my coaches. “Rutgers was a school that really stood out on my spring visit and how they treated myself and my family when we were there. I really respect coach Flaherty and how he could develop me so I knew Rutgers was one of the schools I wanted to make a priority to get back to.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire