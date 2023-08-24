Layshia Clarendon sets up the nice finish

A hard foul escalated into a well-executed takedown at the baseline as things got heated late in Sunday's game.
Physical altercations in a pair of Sunday games led to a busy day at the league office Monday.
Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela joins Matt Harmon on the pod to continue 'Convictions Week' by identifying the candidates to breakout and become elite fantasy plays in 2023.
Jimmy Johnson will continue to wait for induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs are both unhappy about their contract situations. While things continue to play out, what should fantasy managers do?
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
Which route will you take to build a winning fantasy football team? Antonio Losada has you covered with a breakdown for each strategy.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
How much will women's soccer change in the coming years?
Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
After going 9-4 in his first season, Freeman still needs to prove he's the right guy to lead the Fighting Irish.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
A high-ranking Spanish government official called Rubiales' unsolicited kiss "an intolerable example of the machismo that women continue to endure."
Chaney played on Houston's 2021 Final Four team and earned AAC Sixth Man of the Year honors as a senior.
Prior to Monday night, the Ravens had won 24 straight preseason games.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!