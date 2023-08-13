Layshia Clarendon scores and draws the foul
Layshia Clarendon scores and draws the foul, 08/12/2023
Layshia Clarendon scores and draws the foul, 08/12/2023
A hard foul escalated into a well-executed takedown at the baseline as things got heated late in Sunday's game.
Physical altercations in a pair of Sunday games led to a busy day at the league office Monday.
Ronaldo is once again a champion.
Carolina fans got their first look at rookie QB Bryce Young.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
The Rams are working their way up, but in a different way this time.
Damar Hamlin was on special teams and defense for the Bills on Saturday.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
That's eight goals in five matches for Messi.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Check out our latest batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some veteran players who are set to provide draft value in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.