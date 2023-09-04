Layshia Clarendon scores and draws the foul
Layshia Clarendon scores and draws the foul, 09/03/2023
Layshia Clarendon scores and draws the foul, 09/03/2023
A hard foul escalated into a well-executed takedown at the baseline as things got heated late in Sunday's game.
Physical altercations in a pair of Sunday games led to a busy day at the league office Monday.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Do you believe?
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!