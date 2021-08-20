Layshia Clarendon with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun, 08/19/2021
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Minnesota Lynx, 08/19/2021
She’s back at South Carolina with one goal in mind: Competing for a national championship.
Three Takeaways from Seattle's 83-79 loss to the Liberty, without Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart
Join the Storm as they celebrate our Olympians, the Commissioner's Cup win, the WNBA's 25th Anniversary, and more!
Back-to-back, competitive losses against the Aces give the Mystics both optimism and concern.
Following two seven-day contracts, the Mystics have brought back a member of their 2019 championship team for the remainder of the year.
Buzzer - an app that enables fans to purchase live sports content à la carte - is backed by Michael Jordan, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, and more.
Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/17/2021
Jordin Canada (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 08/18/2021
Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 08/17/2021
Brittney Griner scored 25 PTS, 7 REB and 4 BLK's to help lead the way for the Mercury vs. the Fever.
Six LA players finish in double figure scoring as the Sparks prevail over the Dream in overtime.
Chicago is fighting for playoff positioning, and is close to falling out of a playoff spot.
