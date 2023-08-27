Layshia Clarendon drills the trey

A hard foul escalated into a well-executed takedown at the baseline as things got heated late in Sunday's game.
Physical altercations in a pair of Sunday games led to a busy day at the league office Monday.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial part of Team USA, but the Americans need him on the court and out of foul trouble.
Chase Silseth was released from a local hospital on Saturday night, and then rejoined the team on Sunday.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
What better way to conclude 'Convictions Week' on the pod then brining the Betting Bros on to provide the best bets for the 2023 NFL season. While Matt Harmon does his best to reign in Scott Pianowksi and Frank Schwab, the two quickly takeover the episode with their sports bar banter.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
The 2023 season sees the end of rivalries, regional conferences and a four-team playoff. Whatever's coming next, it won't look anything like this.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!