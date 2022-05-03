Layshia Clarendon and Crystal Dangerfield waived amid Lynx roster shakeup

The Minnesota Lynx made some major roster moves on Tuesday, signing one player and waiving six others.

Eight-year WNBA veteran Odyssey Sims, who most recently played for the Atlanta Dream, was signed to a training camp roster, while the Lynx waived Layshia Clarendon, Crystal Dangerfield, Yvonne Turner, Rennia Davis, Kayla Jones, and Hannah Sjerven.

Clarendon and Dangerfield were particularly surprising cuts given the role they were expected to play for the Lynx this season. Clarendon moved to Minnesota last season after being waived by the New York Liberty and appeared in 21 games (making 20 starts). Dangerfield, the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year, was also an integral member of last year’s Lynx roster, appearing in 31 games.

*Sighhhhh* 💔🤯😡🤢😶 — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) May 3, 2022

Davis is another surprising cut. The 6-foot-1 forward was selected by the Lynx during the first round of the 2021 WNBA Draft, but missed last season due to a stress fracture in her left foot.

It is possible that some of the waived Lynx players will be resigned, either by Minnesota or another WNBA team. That said, given current WNBA roster limits, these are far from the last notable cuts we’ll see this week.

This story will continue to be updated.

