Layshia Clarendon with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 06/25/2021
A month after his passing, celebrities like Steve Harvey and Chris Tucker all gathered this week to celebrate the life and influence of Paul Mooney. According to TMZ, Wednesday, the prolific comedian was memorialized during a service at The Hollywood Roosevelt that included a mixture of recorded messages and in-person appearances by Hollywood elites such as Jay Leno, Eddie Griffin, Debbie Allen, Chris Tucker, Lunelle, Steve Harvey and Robert Townsend.
Another day, another Blacklist bombshell. Hours after the series bid farewell to its leading lady, Megan Boone, in the Season 8 finale, The Blacklist creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp announced that he too will be leaving the long-running series starring James Spader. Like with Boone’s exit, Bokenkamp’s departure had been in the works for awhile. In […]
In the San Francisco Bay Area, a federal firefighter's starting salary is more than $20,000 less than the starting salary for Cal Fire firefighters.
EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an eight-season run on The Blacklist, series star Megan Boone is staying in business with the studio behind the long-running NBC drama series. Boone has launched a production company, Weird Sister, signing a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television. Under the pact, Boone will develop and produce new series projects for the […]
America is too afraid to send an all-black basketball team to the Olympics, according to an ESPN analyst who lamented the addition of the team’s lone white member.
Stephen A. Smith believes the Warriors will push for a Ben Simmons trade and "calls already have been made."
The Heat reportedly deemed Tyler Herro untouchable in trade talks before his NBA career even began.
The man was retrieving his golf ball Thursday when he lost his balance and fell into a water hazard on the golf course, police said.
Credit the crowd, says Nelly Korda, for giving her the adrenaline needed to post a record-tying 9-under 63 on Friday.
Larissa Pacheco continues to shine during the 2021 PFL season.
J.T. Tuimoloau's June official visit schedule is over a bit earlier than originally expected.
Josh Heupel knows better than most what it takes to be a college QB. Here's what the Tennessee football coach's dismissal of Kaidon Salter tells us.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
Muhamma Ali's grandson set to make pro boxing debut.
Bobby Marks breaks down just how much the Warriors will be paying out in luxury tax money next season.
The Bucks know how to throw a counterpunch.
As she stares down the weekend at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Michelle Wie West acknowledges how far she's come.
The Steelers have moved on from guard David DeCastro. They’ve done so in a way that prevents him from realizing any additional benefits from the team, if his ankle problem prevents him from playing this year. According to the league’s official transaction report, DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation. This means that, in [more]
Billionaire Philip Anschutz, founder of sports and entertainment giant AEG, has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple people familiar with the deal. The identity of the buyer couldn’t be ascertained. The people were granted anonymity because the proposed sale hasn’t been approved by the NBA Board […]
The Bucks had things clicking on offense and tightened the defense to force the Hawks into a miserable performance in a 125-91 rout.