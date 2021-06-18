Layshia Clarendon with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/17/2021
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010.
TNT's Charles Barkley roasts the Philadelphia 76ers after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home.
From Slovenia, Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic addressed the departure of team president Donnie Nelson.
Ben Simmons has "no idea" why his foul shooting has dropped off, but his flaws are glaring and unavoidable for the Sixers. By Noah Levick
Here's everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers' free agents this offseason.
La La filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, according to E! Online.
Rick Carlisle is expected to receive strong interest among the various NBA teams with head coaching vacancies following his departure from Dallas.
When you burn Sixers fans they never let you forget - including roasting one of their best players in public. By Adam Hermann
How can we make the All-NBA team voting process better? Celtics legend Paul Pierce actually has a pretty good idea.
Williamson has not requested a trade, but some of his family is reportedly unhappy with the situation in New Orleans.
If he's anything like his dad, he'll surely be fun to watch.
GM Donnie Nelson leaves the Dallas Mavericks days after an unflattering report about the team
Luka Doncic isn't happy about the Mavericks firing team president Donnie Nelson.
The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chase Harrell for the entire 2021 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49ers waived Harrell in April, and he has remained a free agent since. The league initially suspended Harrell in October. He missed six games for violating the policy on performance enhancing substances. Harrell [more]
LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Saddiq Bey and JaeSean Tate were named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie first team.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is officially out Friday night for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz, but coach Tyronn Lue did not have any update on if it will be longer. Leonard sprained his right knee Monday night in a Game 4 win.
Kevin Durant put on a show that was more art than basketball, and the NBA world reacted.
Leandro Barbosa lost the first time, and then won every matchup ...