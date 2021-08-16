Layshia Clarendon with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 08/15/2021
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with an Assist vs. New York Liberty, 08/15/2021
The Las Vegas Aces comes back and beat the Washington Mystics 84-83. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson who dominated for 20 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
LiAngelo Ball is grateful for his Summer League tryout with brother LaMelo and the Charlotte Hornets and believes he belongs in the NBA.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
Paige VanZant reveals that she was in a dark place immediately following her loss to Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez apparently didn't agree with manager Alex Cora's decision to pull him after the sixth inning Sunday.
Dennis Scott talks about the trade that sends Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.
In the two-plus weeks since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, buyers and sellers have gone on to assume clear-cut roles.
Photos seem to confirm that USWNT's Kristie Mewis and Aussie Sam Kerr are romantically involved. ⚽️