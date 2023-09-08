Layshia Clarendon with the And-1!

A protestor glue his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, who's the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.
Is Josh Allen’s relationship with Stefon Diggs going to require more maintenance? Could Patrick Mahomes elevate the offense if Travis Kelce’s knee injury lingers?
Joe Burrow got paid.
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 QB recruit in the Class of 2025, is planning a visit to Boulder.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives you the keys to winning DFS in Week 1.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top sleeper picks for Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
No team looked better in August than the Steelers.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Welcome to Nate Tice's new weekly Yahoo Sports column The Overhang, which takes a film-friendly view from outside the formation. Up first: the matchups that could determine Chiefs-Lions, and a couple enticing bets.
Some key players will be out to begin the NFL season.