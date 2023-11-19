Layne Graffice, Katelyn Eberhardt, Lexi Tucci named to All-Ohio volleyball team

Marlington's Layne Fraffice (left) and Chelsea Evanich embrace after the Dukes beat Copley on Nov. 4 to win their first Division II volleyball regional title

Three Stark County players were selected to the 2023 Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-Ohio Team.

Marlington junior outside hitter Layne Graffice is a second-team selection in Division II. Tuslaw senior middle hitter Katelyn Eberhardt and Sandy Valley senior outside hitter Lexi Tucci made honorable mention in Division III.

Marlington head coach Stephanie Tortola received one of the three coaching achievement awards in Division II. Tortola helped lead the Dukes to their first state tournament appearance this season.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Three Stark County high school volleyball players named All-Ohio