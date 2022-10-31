Laying out our SEC Superlatives through Week 9

As we head into November and the final stretch of the season, the picture is becoming clearer. On Saturday, we will see “divisional championship” games between the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide while the Georgia Bulldogs host the Tennessee Volunteers. This could determine the SEC Championship game.

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels are still in the hunt but they don’t control their destiny after the Tigers took care of them a week ago. They will need some help.

There have been plenty of storylines, some that started long before the games even took place. New faces including LSU’s Brian Kelly and Florida’s Billy Napier took center stage. We also had Jimbo Fisher attacking both Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban in a press conference that he called in regard to the No. 1 recruiting class.

With so much left to play for, we dive into the superlatives with just one month left in the regular season.

Best Team

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Georgia Bulldogs

An argument could be made for the Tennessee Volunteers but if there is a best all-around team then look no further than the defending national champions. They may not be the No. 1 scoring team in the country but they make it difficult on teams defensively. They have the No. 2 scoring defense at 10.5 points per game. The offense is top six with 41.8 points per game.

For more on the Dawgs check out UGA Wire

Biggest Surprise Team

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols were a dark horse to begin the season by our editorial team but no one expected to see Tennessee climb to No. 2 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. Josh Heupel has put together quite the team with former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker leading the way. They have the opportunity to take down UGA in a massive SEC clash this weekend.

For more on Tennessee check out Vols Wire

Biggest Disappointment

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies

After securing the best recruiting class in history, many thought that they would build off the 8-4 campaign in 2021 and challenge Alabama for SEC West supremacy. I wasn’t one of those people, but after earning a top 10 preseason ranking, the Aggies have fallen flat. Changes need to be made in College Station, it just won’t happen with Jimbo Fisher. Perhaps he needs to find an actual offensive coordinator to help one of the nation’s worst units.

Story continues

For more on Texas A&M check out Aggies Wire

Bounce Back Team

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers

Not only did the Tigers match their 2021 win total with four games left, but they also have an opportunity to seize control of the SEC West. It all comes down to the showdown with Alabama in Death Valley. Last time out LSU defeated a top-10 foe in Ole Miss. A win on Saturday would give Brian Kelly and LSU both tiebreakers for the top contenders. They just have to keep winning to face off with UGA or Tennessee in the SEC Championship.

Worst SEC Team

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

Auburn Tigers

I know what you are probably thinking, shouldn’t this be the spot for Vanderbilt? Both teams are 3-5 but Auburn holds a conference victory, 17-14 over Missouri. Sure you can make that argument but the Commodores are expected to be bad. Auburn was not. Head coach Bryan Harsin has been under a lot of heat and his team’s performances have certainly not helped. They get outcoached every week and the Tigers are one Nathaniel Peat fumble away from being 0-10 in their last 10 games against the Power Five.

For more on the Tigers check out Auburn Wire

Coach of the Year

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers

You really can’t go with anyone else at this point. Heupel started the process last year after leaving UCF for Knoxville. His Vols finished 7-6 with a loss in the Music City Bowl but they came out pistols firing in 2022. He owns the No. 1 scoring offense in the FBS and wins over rivals Alabama and Florida. Should he defeat Kirby Smart this weekend, you might as well pencil him in for national coach of the year honors.

Biggest Troll

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels

The Social Media King of the SEC has been known to poke the bear from time to time. Lane Kiffin recently went after Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher for his comments during the offseason aimed at Nick Saban and Kiffin.

Following the win over the Aggies, Kiffin wasted no time in taking another shot at Fisher. He even called the victory over Texas A&M personal in his postgame presser.

Kiffin began his assault during his postgame interview on the SEC Network. “I mean, 390 yards rushing against a bunch of five-stars is pretty good,” Kiffin said. The SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin what he might wear for Halloween. Kiffin thought Fisher could lend a hand. “Maybe Jimbo has a Joker outfit for me,” Kiffin quipped.

Lane Kiffin buried Jimbo Fisher. Here's why he roasted Texas A&M coach. Don’t attack the 🐐 ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ 🤡🤡. ⁦@taylorswift13⁩ #Karma. Happy Halloween to all. https://t.co/NK8388QV2G — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 31, 2022

If you come for the King you best not miss.

Offensive MVP

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Hooker has taken the nation by storm with his performances and he is right in line to take home the Heisman Trophy. We saw his Heisman moment against Alabama but can he have another against Georgia?

2022 Stats:

71.2% Comp | 2,338 Yards | 10.7 YPA | 25 Total Touchdowns

Defensive MVP

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Bumper Pool, Arkansas Razorbacks

This season Pool has shown why he is an All-American candidate. One of the most consistent defenders in the SEC. He might not have the tackles for loss or sack numbers of others, but Pool makes sure to make an impact in other ways.

2022 Stats:

72 Tackles | 3.5 TFLs | 1.0 Sack | 3 Passes Defended

Newcomer of the Year

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Network

Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers

It is hard to find a newcomer (transfers only) that has made a bigger impact than Jayden Daniels. The former Arizona State quarterback took a stranglehold on the position battle and hasn’t looked back. His ability to attack through the air and on the ground has made it difficult to defend.

2022 Stats:

69.9% Comp | 1,812 Yards | 7.7 YPA | 12 TDs

113 Carries | 524 Yards | 4.6 YPC | 9 TDs

Freshman of the Year

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss Rebels

Despite starting out the season behind former TCU running back Zach Evans on the two-deep, there isn’t a freshman making the impact that Judkins is. He burst onto the scene this year and is among the best rushers in the SEC.

2022 Stats:

180 Carries | 1,036 Yards | 5.8 YPC | 13 TDs

7 Receptions | 71 Yards | 10.1 YPR | 1 TD

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire