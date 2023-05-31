In any piece of litigation, it’s important to balance the zealous representation of a client with the ability to work cooperatively with the other side’s lawyer.

As to the defamation lawsuit filed by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre against Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, the lawyers don’t seem to be getting along.

The evidence comes from a Tuesday ruling by the presiding judge, via A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, extending until June 7 the ability of Sharpe’s lawyers to file the final written submission regarding Sharpe’s motion to dismiss the case. The judge had to prepare and file an order granting Sharpe’s lawyers more time to file their brief because Favre’s lawyer refused to agree to give Sharpe’s lawyers more time to file their brief.

It’s something that the lawyers should have worked out without involving the court. Judges, who aren’t paid by the case or by the hour, don’t want to have to resolve avoidable fights like that.

What often happens is the one side or the other believes that the issue will provide a chance to score points with the judge, if one side comes off as unreasonable. Typically, it just made the judge upset with everyone.

In this case, it’s more likely that Sharpe’s lawyers emerged from the skirmish with the upper hand. Favre’s lawyers seem unreasonable for forcing Sharpe’s lawyers to file the motion for an extension that stretches the deadline for filing the final brief until next Wednesday. As the legal system goes, that’s the blink of an eye.

Moving forward, it will be important for the lawyers in Favre v. Sharpe to find a way to work out trivial differences, lest the judge eventually clunk their heads together and order them to only bother the court with truly important matters.

Lawyers representing Brett Favre, Shannon Sharpe don’t seem to be getting along originally appeared on Pro Football Talk