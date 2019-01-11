Lawyers for Panthers' Eric Reid dispute NFL's claim that drug testing was 'normal'

On Wednesday, the NFL and NFLPA released a statement saying that Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was not made to submit to an abnormal number of drug tests, saying, “there is no evidence of targeting or impropriety.”

A couple of hours later, after that statement said it would not breach a player’s confidentiality, there was a report from an NFL Network reporter saying Reid hadn’t been tested as many times as he said, which is seven times.

Not surprisingly, Reid is pushing back.

Attorneys ask for immediate retraction

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid is in a new battle with the NFL, and the NFL Players Association as well. (Getty Images)

Attorneys for Reid have sent a letter to the NFL and the NFLPA, demanding that the league and union “immediately issue a retraction.” The Associated Press obtained the letter.

The letter said Reid was indeed tested seven times, and requests that the independent administrator provide all information used to create the report submitted to the NFL and NFLPA.

Reid’s attorneys dispute “the notion that this report was independent” and say the report is filled with incorrect dates.

Reid kept track of tests

In December, Reid posted a photo on Twitter of a piece of paper hanging in his locker after the Panthers’ Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints, saying he’d been selected to submit to drug testing.





Reid captioned it, “Number 7…”Random,” making it clear he did not believe it was random at all.

The 27-year-old signed with Carolina on September 28; at the time of his signing, he took a drug test as part of his physical, which is standard.

After each game, 10 players from each team must submit to a drug test. The 10 players are supposed to be randomly chosen, and the Panthers had over 70 players (active roster, practice squad and injured players) who were eligible to be tested.

Of course, it is possible to run the randomizer multiple times until the “right” name or names come up for testing.

Marcel Louis-Jacques, a Panthers reporter for the Charlotte Observer, said Reid has shown him his phone in which he documented the six postgame tests he submitted to, and that the NFLPA had gotten some dates wrong.

Reid has a collusion case against the NFL, and with this new dispute, Reid’s fight with the NFL doesn’t look like it will be ending soon.

