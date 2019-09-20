Lawyers of Antonio Brown's accuser release statement after Patriots cut WR

On Friday morning, intimidating text messages sent by Antonio Brown to one of his accusers were leaked to the public. On Friday afternoon, the Patriots released the star wide receiver.

After the Patriots decided to part ways with Brown, the lawyers of the woman who accused him of unwanted sexual advances and sending those threatening messages released the following statement, per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated:

A statement from our source's lawyers, on the Patriots releasing Antonio Brown: "We are gratified that the NFL recognized that it has an important role to play in policing player conduct that is sexually harassing and threatening." pic.twitter.com/BcEgmNio7I — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 20, 2019

"In response to the New England Patriots release of Antonio Brown, Lisa Banks and Debra Katz of Katz, Marshall & Banks, attorneys for one of Mr. Brown's accusers, released the following statement:

"The NFL and the Patriots clearly took our client's concerns seriously. She wanted the threats and intimidation to stop and we hope that will be the case. The NFL has assured us that regardless of Antonio Brown's roster status, it will continue to investigate all claims regarding his behavior.

"We are gratified that the NFL recognized that it has an important role to play in policing player conduct that is sexually harassing and threatening."

Brown's tenure with the Patriots lasted only 11 days and a single game last Sunday vs. the Dolphins.

Along with the allegations against Brown for sexual assault and rape, the NFL reportedly is conducting an investigation into the aforementioned intimidating text messages.

