Lawyer says assault charges to be filed against Rams DT Aaron Donald

Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis says he is filing assault charges on behalf of his client against Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh. Hollis shared a photo with Andy Sheehan of KDKA, showing his client, De Vincent Spriggs, with his eye swollen shut.

Hollis told KDKA that the alleged assault on Spriggs occurred over the weekend of April 10-11 between 3-4 a.m.

Donald is from Pittsburgh and often trains there during the offseason. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year attended the University of Pittsburgh and had the Aaron Donald Football Performance Center dedicated to him in 2019.

Donald was drafted by the Rams 13th overall in 2014 and has spent his entire career with the franchise, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and being named a first-team All-Pro six times.