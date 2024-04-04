WATCH: KC Chiefs’ Rashee Rice was driving Lamborghini in Dallas crash, lawyer says

Rashee Rice’s attorney says the Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver was driving the Lamborghini involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run car crash that injured several people in Dallas.

Attorney Royce West spoke with the media for about 16 minutes at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Check back here for updates and watch the video below:

West said the NFL player will continue to cooperate with the police investigation and has responded to every question asked of him. Rice’s priority now is making sure the victims of the crash are “made whole as best as possible,” including taking care of their injuries and property damage, West said. He said he still needs to verify the extent of those injuries and damage.

The attorney declined to answer a reporter’s question about why Rice and others with him left the scene of the crash. West, who is also a Texas state senator, repeated several times that Rice’s life and career shouldn’t be defined by this incident, which he called a mistake.

“Here you have a young man, 23 years old, never been involved in anything like this,” West said. “People were injured, his heart goes out to them, and he’s watching his whole life play out in the media … and then his career also, but basically his whole life. Again, don’t judge him just based on this incident.”

No criminal charges have been announced, but West said he expects authorities to file charges against Rice soon.

Rice has reached out to some of the victims and may speak publicly about the crash sometime in the next week, West said. He understands the severity of the accident and that it could have been much worse, the attorney said.

“But for the grace of God, someone could have been injured — I mean seriously injured,” West said. “He understands that. He appreciates it. That’s why he wanted to come out and say that he’s going to be responsible for making certain that the victims are made whole.”

In a statement he shared on his Instagram story Wednesday, Rice said he met with Dallas and is cooperating with investigators.

Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills and played football for SMU and Richland High School, said in Wednesday’s statement that he takes responsibility for his actions related to the crash, though he did not at that time specify what his involvement was.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote in the statement. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice just posted this to his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/x8Bize87KK — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) April 3, 2024

The Saturday crash on North Central Expressway injured four people, sending two of them to the hospital. Dallas police said two vehicles, a Lamborghini Urus and a Chevrolet Corvette, were apparently racing down North Central Expressway. The driver of the Lamborghini — now confirmed to be Rice — lost control on the left shoulder and hit the median wall and both sports cars swerved out into traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged four other vehicles, police have said.

Authorities have not said who was driving the Corvette.

Police said everyone in the two cars that were speeding got out and walked on the highway to leave the scene. They didn’t stop to check if anybody was injured or provide insurance information. Video from the scene shows several men walking away with Rice.

Media reports have linked the crash to Rice through the vehicles. The Lamborghini was rented to him by a luxury car rental company in Dallas, Classic Lifestyle, and the Corvette was registered to him, according to a police document.

Today's top stories:

→ Jameela bonding with surrogate mom at Cleveland zoo

→ Attorney says survivors of crash linked to Rashee Rice may have to sue

→ In killings of 2 men set on fire, driver pleads guilty to manslaughter

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing and they are continuing to interview victims, witnesses and others who may have been involved.

Several of the injured people have retained lawyers.

Wednesday’s statement was the second released from Rice. The first, shared via his attorney on Monday, said he was cooperating with authorities and was keeping those impacted by the crash in his thoughts.