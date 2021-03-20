Lawyer denies suggestion of collusion with Texans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During the opening remarks of his Friday afternoon press conference, lawyer Tony Buzbee addressed widespread speculation regarding a suspected connection between the claims made against quarterback Deshaun Watson and his current employer, the Houston Texans. Some think either that the Texans instigated the lawsuits or that Buzbee has taken the cases as a favor to the team.

There has been no evidence whatsoever to support these conspiracy theories. Buzbee nevertheless chose to confront the question directly.

“I need to dispel some silly rumors,” Buzbee said. “Yes, I live on River Oaks Boulevard and I live near the McNair family. I don’t know the McNair family. I wouldn’t recognize Cal or Hal or whatever his name is if I saw him on the street. This case has nothing to do with the Texans. Has nothing to do with free agency, the timing, I don’t know anything about that silliness, and I frankly don’t care about it. The Texans are not a team that I follow.”

It’s hard to believe that Buzbee doesn’t know that Cal McNair’s name is “Cal McNair,” or that Buzbee doesn’t know what Cal McNair looks like. Taking such an extreme position calls the credibility of the denial into question, and it invites curiosity as to whether he’s opting to throw as much dirt as possible on any potential connection, going so far as to feign ignorance of Cal McNair’s first name.

As Houston native Charean Williams said on Friday’s PFT PM, everyone in Houston knows who Tony Buzbee is, and everyone in Houston knows who Cal McNair is.

Although it seems incredibly far fetched to think that there was any type of collusion or coordination or communication between Buzbee and anyone from the Texans, Buzbee’s effort to suggest he’s not even aware of the name of the man who currently runs the team activates the so-called crap filter, and it at should prompt Watson’s legal team to engage in at least a cursory examination as to whether there’s something there.

These questions are completely independent of the issue of whether actionable assaults were committed by Watson. It’s entirely possible that Watson engaged in misconduct with one or more (or all) of the 22 women who contend that assaults occurred and that there was some sort of collusion or coordination between Buzbee and the Texans.

Any such collusion or coordination would not excuse Watson’s behavior. However, it would introduce another layer to the story, and it would invite criticism and scrutiny of whoever from the Texans worked with Buzbee — if there’s ever any evidence that such things happened.

Again, there’s currently no evidence of any collusion or coordination. Buzbee nevertheless legitimized the rumors by addressing them on Friday. By saying what he did, he possibly fueled them.

Lawyer denies suggestion of collusion with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case

    The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted. As of Friday, Buzbee had filed civil suits in Harris County, Texas, against Watson on behalf of seven women.

  • Houston Police denies contact with Tony Buzbee regarding Deshaun Watson

    During a Friday press conference aimed at giving more publicity to cases against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson that lawyer Tony Buzbee claims aren’t about publicity, Buzbee publicized the notion that the Houston Police Department has contacted him regarding the cases. On Friday evening, the Houston Police Department took issue with that claim. “At this time, [more]

  • Lawyer handling Deshaun Watson cases intends to submit package of evidence to Houston Police

    Lawyer Tony Buzbee admits that the Houston Police Department has not contacted him regarding the various lawsuits that Buzbee has filed on behalf of multiple clients who allege sexual assault against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, Buzbee says he was texted by a police detective, and that Buzbee intends to submit information to the authorities [more]

  • Attorneys at center of Deshaun Watson misconduct allegations hint at more information

    Tony Buzbee said Friday that his firm is representing 12 women who have made allegations of sexual misconduct Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

  • Texas stunner: No. 14 Abilene Christian ousts 'Horns 53-52

    Joe Pleasant slowed his breath and calmed himself. In the most pressure-packed moment of his college career, the Abilene Christian junior forward was perfect on two free throws from a spot where he'd struggled in the past. When he picked off a final desperation pass by Texas at midcourt, Pleasant and his teammates erupted in a celebration that nearly spilled into the stands.

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • ‘Tiger King’ One Year Later: What’s the Latest on Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin?

    A year ago Saturday, Netflix launched the series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a fascinating character study filled with big cats, drugs, sex cults and some very questionable motives. Released at the beginning of an unprecedented quarantine lockdown, the seven-part documentary series quickly became one of the most talked-about shows in the world. Within […]

  • Deion Sanders, Tracey Edmonds on relationship: ‘We understand each other’

    In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds opened up about their relationship, revealing “We understand each other.” After meeting at a movie premiere party years after his retirement, Hall of Fame athlete (and now football coach) Sanders and Edmonds have been inseparable. Sanders, hailing from both the NFL and MLB, and Edmonds a major businesswoman and Hollywood producer, are the textbook definition of a power couple.

  • Dan Arnold agrees to two-year deal with Panthers

    Tight end Dan Arnold has agreed to terms with the Panthers. Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports it’s a two-year, $6 million deal. Arnold reunites with former Saints assistant Joe Brady, who is the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. Arnold, 26, played last season in Arizona, seeing action in all 16 games and starting five. He made [more]

  • The NCAA apologized after getting caught in a lie about the wildly different equipment provided to men's and women's basketball players

    The NCAA originally said the women's lackluster facilities could be blamed on "limited space," an excuse that was debunked by one basketball player.

  • Texans restructure LT Laremy Tunsil’s contract; save over $10 million in cap space

    The Houston Texans have restructured Laremy Tunsil's salary and have saved over $10 million in salary cap space.

  • Alabama holds off Iona as speculation about Rick Pitino's future heats up

    Rick Pitino has sworn that Iona will be his final job, but his name has already been floated for the opening at Indiana.

  • Demi Lovato on her near-fatal drug overdose: ‘I had to essentially die to wake up’

    Demi Lovato revealed she was just minutes away from death in her July 2018 drug overdose and had to “essentially die to wake up. The pop superstar spoke about the aftermath of her very public health emergency during an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” which will air Sunday. “The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes. If no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here,” the “Sorry Not ...

  • WR Kenny Golladay meets media after signing mega-deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay: 'I know one thing for sure, I'm going to do everything I can to make this offense go'. Golladay also talked about his conversation with QB Daniel Jones, who told him, 'We're trying to do something great here'.

  • Pac-12 shrugs off recent failures, completes stunning first-round NCAA sweep

    Nobody's laughing at Bill Walton anymore. The Pac-12 is the only unbeaten power conference at this year's NCAA tournament and has five teams in the round of 32.

  • Saturday's Top Plays

    Get ready to count down Saturday's Top 10 plays from the NBA.

  • NFL strips Vikings of seventh-round draft pick for salary cap violation

    The Vikings have been disciplined by the league office for violating the salary cap. Minnesota forfeits its seventh-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft, according to the Star-Tribune. The pick the Vikings lost is No. 242 overall. The violation stems from a practice squad player’s contract in 2019. There’s no word on who the [more]

  • NCAA committee asks Mark Emmert for independent investigation into disparities at women's tournament

    Participants in the women's tournament in San Antonio have contrasted the difference in their accommodations and those at the men's tournament.

  • Nathan Redmond scores twice as Southampton breeze past Bournemouth into FA Cup semi-final

    Three seasons on from stumbling to Chelsea at the last hurdle, Southampton are back at Wembley for the FA Cup semi final. And they progressed there against a forlorn Bournemotuh with an ease that was at times contemptuous. They scored three magnificent goals, had a couple more disallowed by VAR and in Nathan Redmond had a player looking as though he was having the time of his life. As a description, easy barely does this victory justice. It was perhaps no surprise; Bournemouth are not used to progressing this far in the FA Cup. This was only the second time in their history they have reached the quarter final (their previous outing was 64 years ago when they lost to the Busby Babes). And from the kick off there seemed very little hope of them bettering that record. Southampton were sharper, smarter, better. And they had in Redmond, James Ward-Prowse and Jan Bednarak talents of a quality far higher than anything available to Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate, especially with Lewis Cook, David Brooks and Junior Stanlilas all in the treatment room. Southampton may be stuttering and stalling in the Premier League, but this is a competition that matters to their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. He doesn’t field weakened teams, he sees this as a chance to feed success into league form. And it wasn’t long before his first choice players were enjoying themselves at Bournemouth’s expense. A delightful, raking crossfield pass from Bednarak landed in the path of Kyle Walker Peters. It was a pass that would not have been out of place in the showreel of Glenn Hoddle, here commentating for BT. And the full back greeted it by cushioning the ball perfectly on his instep, before swaying inside Diego Rico, and crossing. Before the ball could reach its intended target of Redmond, lurking beyond the far post, a desperate, sliding Cameron Carter-Vickers scooped it into his own net. The defender, who seems to be permanently on loan somewhere from his host club Tottenham, had his blushes spared when VAR decided Walker-Peters was offside. Bournemouth’s sense of parity, however, was short-lived. It was not that they were playing badly. Jack Wilshire, the only man with Cup final experience on the pitch, was doing his best in midfield. While Dominc Solanke was particularly productive in the air even against Southampton’s sizeable centre backs. The problem was, his crafty nods and lay-offs led to nothing. He had little support and everything he tried to engineer petered out. For Fraser Forster in the Southampton goal, a late save from the substitute Sam Surridge notwithstanding, it was like being back at Celtic, playing at home to Ross County. When Southampton inevitably took the lead, it was a proper goal. Philip Billing lost possession in the middle of the Southampton half. The ball was played forward to Redmond, who zig-zagged towards the Bournemouth box and, abetted by the unfortunate Jack Stacey slipping at the least opportune moment, played a lovely ball in behind the defence, to Moussa Djnepo, who passed it into the corner beyond Asmir Begovic. The second goal which soon followed was even better. Ryan Betrand fizzed a throw in towards Stuart Armstrong, who chested the ball into Redmond’s path. He just kept running across the front of the Bournemouth area, twisting and turning, foxing and jinking, leaving Steve Cook bemused in his wake. Then he hooked a delightful shot back across Begovic. Bournemouth tried to come back. Wilshire hit the side netting, then he set up Amaut Danjuma, whose low cross was heading for Solanke before Jannick Vesteergaard intervened. Southampton, though, showed how it should be done. Bednarak hoisted another penetrative long pass forward, Carter Vickers couldn’t clear, Armstrong laid the ball back to Che Adams, who speared a shot into the corner of Begovic’s net. Again VAR rescued the home side’s, reckoning Armstrong was offside. It was a minor delay of the inevitable. Looking to move the ball inside, the unfortunate Stacey instead picked out Ward Prowse. The Southampton captain quickly exploited his moment, passing to Redmond who set up Armstrong. His shot hit the post and Redmond calmly put the rebound away. There was no need for video intervention this time. Southampton were walking to Wembley.

  • Fluky March Madness injury leaves Florida player bloody, staggering to locker room

    Florida's Tyree Appleby took an accidental elbow to the face, and needed stitches.