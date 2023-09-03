Lawsuit reveals Gervon Dexter entered $436K NIL deal during senior year with UF football

Former Florida football defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Gainesville, contending a future earnings clause in a $436,485 Name, Image and Likeness deal he signed in May of 2022 violated state NIL laws.

Per terms of the deal that Dexter signed with Big League Advance Fund II LLC, a company based in Wilmington, Del., Dexter would forfeit 15 percent of his future NFL earnings for the next 25 years. Dexter signed the deal in May of 2022, before the start of his junior season and declared for the NFL Draft in December. He was taken in the second round by the Chicago Bears in last April's NFL Draft.

Dexter's Tampa-based attorneys contend that the contract is void because it extended beyond the term of Dexter's eligibility as a student-athlete, and that the agents representing Big League Advance Fund, Michael Schwimer and Scott McBrien, were not licensed in Florida. In addition, Big League Advance Fund failed to give Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin notice within 72 hours of the agreement, another violation of state NIL law.

Dexter finished his 2022 season with the Florida Gators with 55 tackles, 4 TFLs, 4 quarterback hurries, 2 sacks, 1 interception, and a pass breakup while playing under the NIL deal.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Former Florida Gators DL Gervon Dexter files lawsuit over NIL deal