Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

LAWSUIT FILED: Zymergen Inc. Sued for Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

Block & Leviton LLP
·2 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) for securities laws violations. Investors who purchased shares between April 20, 2021 and August 4, 2021 and have lost money should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/zymergen.

What is this all about?

Zymergen went public about four months ago and on August 3, 2021 after the market closed, admitted that sales of its only product, Hyaline, are struggling, a major target for future business is not panning out, and its CEO is stepping aside. Zymergen’ s stock price plunged by 70% in after-hours trading that day.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Zymergen between April 20, 2021 and August 4, 2021 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 4, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Recommended Stories

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Federal judge sanctions lawyers who brought conspiracy theory-filled lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election, reap $160 billion in damages

    The lawyers brought "fantastical" claims and tried to claim damages "greater than the annual GDP of Hungary," the judge said.

  • Uber, Tesla, and Rivian are fighting each other for talent. Here's how much they pay their employees.

    Tesla, Uber, and Rivian have revealed how much they pay some employees in filings shared with the US government.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • Kendall Jenner says $1.8 million suit by Italian brand 'without merit'

    A representative of U.S. top model Kendall Jenner fired back on Wednesday against a $1.8 million suit from Italian label Liu Jo, saying a claim that she had breached terms of a modelling contract was "without merit." At the centre of the dispute is a fashion shoot that was delayed by the COVID-19 emergency, with the contemporary Italian fashion label alleging Jenner turned down proposals to reschedule it, according to a complaint filed by Liu Jo in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan late on Monday. The model has "continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesperson from The Society Management, Jenner's agent, said in an emailed statement.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Lawyers sanctioned over 'fantastical' suit alleging 2020 U.S. election was stolen

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned two lawyers who brought a lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and his supporters, calling their case "one enormous conspiracy theory." "This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation," U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a lengthy written decision https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cod.203235/gov.uscourts.cod.203235.136.0.pdf, which came four months after he dismissed the case. Neureiter ordered the two lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, to pay the legal fees incurred by people and entities they sued, including Facebook Inc and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

  • Nurse brutally beaten by patient at Elgin Mental Health Center

    Days before a horrifying attack on a nurse, a complaint was filed alleging unsafe work conditions at a state-run psychiatric facility.

  • US judge revives class-action claim in Wynn Resorts lawsuit

    A federal judge in Nevada has revived elements of a securities fraud lawsuit seeking class-action status for allegations that executives at Wynn Resorts Ltd. knew about, but disregarded, reports of sexual harassment and misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ruled the case can go forward alleging that Steve Wynn, board members and top executives at his Las Vegas-based company violated Securities and Exchange Commission laws and rules through “material misrepresentations and omissions.” Wynn has denied allegations that became public in January 2018 with a Wall Street Journal report about dozens of casino employees describing, as the judge noted, “behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct.”

  • Yelp now offers a feature that allows businesses to specify COVID-19 vaccine requirements for customers and staff

    Businesses can specify if customers are required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and whether or not all employees are vaccinated.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office

    The network is among several US firms to require employees working with others to be vaccinated.

  • Plus Announces Driverless Semi Demonstration: What Investors Should Know

    An autonomous trucking company going public via SPAC shared details of a successful driverless highway test. What Happened: Plus, which is going public via the SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (NASDAQ: HCIC), has completed a driverless Level 4 truck demonstration on a highway. The test was conducted using Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology, without a safety driver and featured no human intervention. The test was conducted on the Wufengshan highway in China. Plus obtained a speci

  • Taiwan's Foxconn buys $90.8 million wafer plant from Macronix, eyeing EV chips

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Foxconn said on Thursday it has bought a chip plant from Taiwan chipmaker Macronix International for T$2.52 billion ($90.8 million), as the electronics giant looks to make auto chips amid its foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market. Electronics manufacturing conglomerate Foxconn, which counts giants such as Apple among its top clients, has been seeking to acquire chip plants globally as a worldwide chip shortage rattles producers of goods from cars to electronics. In a joint news conference, Foxconn and Macronix said the sale of the 6-inch wafer fabrication plant (fab) in Taiwan's chip-making hub of Hsinchu will be finalised by the end of this year.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Squire Barbershop Tech Founders Announce Funding Round Of $60 Million, Tripling Valuation

    Squire Technologies, a Black-owned application that lets users schedule barbershop services, announced a new funding haul of $60 million

  • UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

    British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days, although it has now been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted. A total of 123,296 vehicles were registered in July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said it is marginally downgrading its full-year forecast to around 1.82 million cars.

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Covid-19 pandemic fuels surge in new business start-ups

    Rubin Stack, Founder of WorkWall, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss starting a business amid the pandemic and ways COVID-19 has aided in progress in the e-commerce space.