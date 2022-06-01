With new lawsuit filed, Kevin Stefanski points to research Browns did on Deshaun Watson

BEREA — Myles Garrett loves rushing the quarterback, but he's not rushing to judgment about new Browns teammate Deshaun Watson.

Watson led the Browns offense on the field Wednesday less than 24 hours after the off-field controversy surrounding him escalated.

Another woman filed a civil lawsuit against Watson on Tuesday, becoming the 23rd accusing the quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage appointments. The first 22 lawsuits were filed in March and April of 2021 when Watson was a member of the Houston Texans.

An All-Pro end and the face of Cleveland's defense, Garrett said character matters to him, yet he's keeping an open mind about Watson as the three-time Pro Bowl selection maintains his innocence.

“I don’t know what happened. You don’t know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved," Garrett said after Wednesday's organized team activity practice. "I can’t move one way or the other based on hearsay, so I just have to move with the character of the man that I know from day to day, and it’s a good guy from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve played against and from what I’ve see in the building.

“It’s not every day that you grab your whole offense and take them to the Bahamas and you treat them and you’re respectful to the coaches. From what I’ve seen, he’s walked the right way, and whether he’s had a slip-up or not, I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury or the executioner. I’m here to play a game and whether we agree or disagree with who he is off the field, that’s yet to be seen. But as far as the guy I know on the field, he’s special."

Latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit first since joining Cleveland Browns

The latest lawsuit is the first one filed since the Browns traded for Watson on March 18 and gave him a five-year contract worth a record-setting $230 million guaranteed.

Watson has denied all wrongdoing, and his lead attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement Tuesday night “Deshaun’s denial remains the same.”

The NFL declined to comment on the lawsuit Tuesday, and the Browns remained silent until coach Kevin Stefanski addressed media after Wednesday's voluntary practice.

“I would tell you with all that, respectfully, I'm going to let the legal proceedings play out, and I'm respectful of that process,” Stefanski said when he was asked whether the Browns anticipated lawsuit No. 23.

Browns brass has repeatedly stressed it did extensive research on Watson before it acquired him by trading six draft picks, including three in the first round.

Does the new lawsuit change anything about Watson's standing with the organization or its comfort level with him?

“I think it goes back to the work we did prior to this,” Stefanski said. “We've covered that. But I'll just continue to let the proceedings play out.”

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Watson has immersed himself in work. He has taken all of the first-team reps in OTAs open to media and even reps with the No. 2 unit. He refused to play for the Texans all last season after requesting a trade in January 2021.

"A whole year out, there's definitely going to be rust, and you can see it," Van Pelt said, "but he's working through that.”

Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating Watson under its personal conduct policy and could suspend him. Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he thought the investigatory period was nearing its end, but that was before the latest lawsuit and the mention of at least one more on the way.

Tony Buzbee, the lead attorney for all 23 plaintiffs, told the Associated Press on Tuesday night, “I will be filing a 24th case soon.”

As it stands, 25 women have accused Watson of sexual misconduct or sexual assault through the judicial system, and 23 of them have sued. Two Texas grand juries combined in March to decline to indict Watson on 10 criminal complaints.

“It isn’t any of my business," Garrett said of Watson's legal situation. "That’s all him and what I see in the media, where he’s pressed by y’all. I try to keep my nose out of it. I don’t try to put my eyes on it. The only thing that matters to me is if he’s playing every game and how we can overcome the … and what we need to do to step up as a defense if he isn’t.”

Garrett left the word suspension unsaid, but he knows the Browns signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason to start in the event Watson is unavailable to play. Josh Dobbs is the No. 3 quarterback.

“We will see how all of it plays out," Stefanski said when asked about depth behind Watson being a factor with a potential suspension looming. "For us, we just try and take information as it comes.”

Yes, the Browns have Baker Mayfield on the roster, but he's staying away from OTAs as he awaits a trade.

“I think Baker's a very good quarterback and has a good future,” Van Pelt said.

To be clear, playing Mayfield is not in the organization's plans.

"I hope the best for [Mayfield], and I hope he moves on and he does well for himself," Garrett said. "I'll never wish ill on anyone who I went up against or played with. He's going to land on his feet.

"[Watson] is a great playmaker. I think he has a little bit more depth in his game than Baker as far as his athleticism. But I think we can we can achieve a lot with working with each other."

Two weeks ago, Watson and his attorneys met with NFL officials for three days in Houston, and Hardin has since said the league wants to interview Watson again. Hardin has also said he thinks the NFL wants to render a decision on whether it will suspend Watson sometime this summer.

A logical way to view the Browns is the fewer games Watson is suspended, the better chance they will have to make the playoffs and live up to their potential as a Super Bowl contender.

“His physical ability certainly jumps out to you on the field," Stefanski said. "... With how the ball comes out, how quickly it comes out and where his elbow and hand are in relation to that ball coming out, the velocity and all of those types of things, I think it has been impressive to watch this caliber of player be able to get the ball out of his hand quickly and really accurately. As we all know, that's so important.”

Watson had a pass intercepted Wednesday by safety John Johnson III in a seven-on-seven drill, but the QB's highlight plays in spring practices have been much more common than miscues.

“He's very dynamic," Van Pelt said. "The accuracy and the arm strength are two of the things that stand out the most. His football knowledge is vast. He's learning our system as we go, but you can tell he's got a lot of football experience in his body. He's fun to watch, and this is just in settings of controlled pockets. But going back and watching the tape, he's obviously a tremendous player outside the pocket as well when he extends plays.

"I do [think his game is comparable to that of Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers]. His ability to escape is top notch, elite in the league, and his ability to make plays outside the pocket is up there, too. So there's some similarities.”

The Browns just need Watson on the field, and, well, that could be complicated.

