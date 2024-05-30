Lawsuit filed against Ryan Newman

May 30—ANDERSON — Sam Pierce Chevrolet has filed a lawsuit against NASCAR driver Ryan Newman for damages to a sprint car during the 2022 Little 500.

The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Circuit Court Division 5 by attorney Zaki Ali and is seeking payment from Newman for the damaged race car.

Newman has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that in April 2022 Newman entered into an oral contract with Sam Pierce to rent his pavement sprint car for the May 2022 Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.

Newman didn't return a signed written contract, but agreed to the terms of the contract verbally that the sprint car would be returned race ready and any damages would be at Newman's expense.

The sprint car was damaged when Newman hit the outside retaining wall at Anderson Speedway during the race.

The lawsuit claims a breach of verbal contract and negligence.

"He owes Sam (Pierce) for the parts and labor," Ali said Wednesday. "We have tried to collect for the repairs to no avail."

Ali said Newman left the damaged race car in the Sam Pierce pit area after the 2022 race.

"The bottom line is we want Ryan Newman to be a man of his word and make this thing right," Ali said. "We want Ryan Newman to repair the vehicle. You break it, you fix it."

Ali said Newman indicated he didn't know about his obligation to repair the race car.

Newman participated in this year's Little 500 and Ali said he was served with the lawsuit while in Anderson. He said Newman will also be served at his North Carolina residence.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.