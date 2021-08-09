Lawsuit against Prominent Physician Sends Wrong Message, States the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent advocate for early out-patient treatment of COVID-19, was recently sued by his former employer demanding more than $1 million in damages, for allegedly continuing to refer to that affiliation, supposedly confusing the public about the institution’s views. Dr. McCullough points out that he always makes clear that his opinions are his own and do not represent those of any institution. He also states that he cannot control third-party media posts and attributions.

AAPS has issued the following statement concerning this litigation:

  • Dr. Peter McCullough ser ved in his prior position for many years with distinction. This is an historical fact, which is on the public record and cited in his hundreds of peer-reviewed publications. Such journals require disclosure of affiliations.

  • Dr. McCullough advocates use of FDA-approved repurposed drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, budesonide, and colchicine in sequential multidrug regimens appropriate to the three stages of the disease. He has also expressed concerns about the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and stated that many patients may elect not to take them.

  • Some at his former employer apparently disagree with these well-supported medical opinions, which are the context for its lawsuit.

  • The lesson for physicians is that expressing a view contrary to corporate policy may result in losing their job and facing costly litigation.

  • The lesson for patients is that practitioners employed by a health system are obligated to follow corporate policy or risk unemployment or worse.

  • According to patients and clinicians who contact AAPS, hospitalized patients will almost always be denied treatment with hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, high-dose vitamin C or vitamin D, or other treatments not in the highly restrictive National Institutes of Health (NIH) guidelines. The NIH holds that there are no adequate randomized controlled trials, though there is extensive evidence of benefits in hundreds of publications, and the treatments are widely used in many countries.

  • Additionally, patients may not receive any advice that might cause “vaccine hesitancy.” Reported adverse effects such as heart failure or paralysis are stated to be “extremely rare,” “usually mild,” or likely coincidental and unrelated to the vaccine.

  • The prospect of retaliatory firing or lawsuits by a former employer inevitably has a chilling effect on open discussion, individualized patient care, and scientific advances.

AAPS cites the Oath of Hippocrates, in which physicians swear that: “I will prescribe regimen for the good of my patients according to my ability and my judgment and never do harm to anyone.” In corporate medicine, adherence to that Oath may require extraordinary courage and selflessness, states AAPS.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto, everything for the patient.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com


