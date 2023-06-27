In-laws of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson found dead in suspected murder-suicide

The in-laws and nephew of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson were found dead after a reported shooting in an Oklahoma home Monday, and police say it was likely a murder-suicide.

Around 9 p.m. Monday night, the Muskogee (Oklahoma) Police Department received a call from a woman who said "there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up," the department said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.

When officers arrived at the home, deputies saw a person laying in the hallway inside the front door of the home, and determined the person was dead.

After arriving, officers heard a gunshot from further inside the house, and began calling out for any other people inside the home to come outside. Once more officers arrived on the scene, they began to search the residence and found two more people dead.

The deceased individuals were identified as 69-year-old Jack Janway, his wife, 68-year-old Terry Janway, and their grandson, 11-year-old Dalton Janway.

Public information officer Lynn Hamlin said it was likely a murder-suicide, and Terry Janway is suspected of shooting and killing Jack and Dalton Janway. Authorities did not reveal any other details related to the deaths.

Terry and Jack Janway are the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra, who grew up in Muskogee. Johnson and his wife have been married since 2004.

Jimmie Johnson and his wife Chandra stand with the championship trophy following his seventh and final Cup Series title at the 2016 NASCAR Awards banquet.

Johnson was scheduled to race in the NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend, but Legacy Motor Club said in a statement that Johnson has withdrawn from the race. Johnson and Maurice J. Gallagher are co-owners of the Cup Series team which fields full-time drivers Erik Jones (No. 43) and Noah Gragson (No. 42) along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," the statement said.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.



The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) June 27, 2023

The 47-year-old, who retired from full-time NASCAR racing following the 2020 season, has competed in three races this season for Legacy. Johnson won 83 career Cup Series races – tied for sixth all time in NASCAR history – driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

“Our family and entire team are all grieving with Chani, Jimmie and their loved ones,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. “This is a truly unthinkable tragedy, and our hearts are broken for them. I’ve been in touch with Jimmie and offered our love, support and the full resources of our organization in whatever capacity they need.”

NASCAR also issued a statement in support of Johnson and his family:

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Muskogee Public Schools released a statement mourning Dalton Janway's death.

"Dalton was a fifth grade student at Sadler Arts Academy who was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates. Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate," the statement read.

If you or someone you know might be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

