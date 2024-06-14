Lawrence's reported $275M Jaguars extension sets stage for Purdy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jacksonville is locking down its franchise quarterback, and that likely is good news for 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy.

The Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year, $275 million extension, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported Thursday, citing sources.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Jaguars have reached a deal with their star QB Trevor Lawrence. Sources says they are giving the former No. 1 pick a 5-year extension worth $275M — $55M a year — with $200M guaranteed and $142M fully.



Lawrence’s agent Jay Courie of @mgcsports did the deal. 💰 pic.twitter.com/C3BaDgsjEV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2024

Lawrence reportedly will receive $200 million guaranteed, with $142 million of it coming once he signs the deal.

The $55 million annual average of the extension would tie Lawrence with Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Purdy, after guiding the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII last year, is eligible to sign a new contract after the 2024 NFL season. If he puts up another MVP-caliber campaign, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is expected to cash in.

And the recent contracts given out to Lawrence and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff could be setting the bar for Purdy's extension.

Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, is coming off a decent 2023 campaign where some of his numbers declined following a surge as a sophomore.

In 16 games, Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards on a 65.6 completion percentage, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Despite the Jaguars finishing 9-8 for the second straight season, they didn't qualify for the playoffs with the AFC South turning more competitive.

Lawrence led the Jaguars to the playoffs in 2022, where they pulled off an improbable comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.

Along with Christian Kirk, the Jaguars provided more weapons to Lawrence in the offseason by adding Gabe Davis from the Buffalo Bills in free agency before drafting Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the No. 23 overall pick.

Mac Jones is the QB2 behind Lawrence after arriving from the New England Patriots.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast