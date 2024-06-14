How Lawrence's contract impacts potential Purdy extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' future hopes of signing Brock Purdy to a long-term contract extension in 2025 just got significantly more expensive following quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft reportedly agreed to terms with Jacksonville on a five-year $275 million extension with $200 million guaranteed on Thursday. Lawrence joins Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the two highest paid players in the NFL with an average salary of $55 million per year.

Prior to Lawrence’s agreement, there was some belief that Purdy would receive an offer landing him in the $40 million per-year range, but the market has gone up and the Iowa State product will have a significant amount of leverage whenhe is eligible to sign a contract extension at the close of the 2024 season.

Purdy has one less year of NFL experience than Lawrence but is much more accomplished. The Jaguars quarterback has a 20-30 regular season record and 1-1 in the playoffs while receiving one Pro Bowl nod.

The 49ers quarterback has a 17-4 regular season record and is 4-2 in the playoffs, earning Pro Bowl honors in just his second NFL season. The play-caller also ranked at the top of several league metrics in 2023 including yards per attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.9), and passer rating (113.0).

Lawrence's only league-leading stat during his professional career occurred during his rookie season when he recorded an NFL-high 17 interceptions. The Jaguars quarterback's lack of success is part of what will make negotiations between the 49ers and Purdy’s representation even more challenging.

Of the top-10 highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL, Lawrence is one of only three that sits on the wrong side of the win/loss column. Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert (30-32) signed a four-year, $262.5 million extension with an average salary of $52.5 million per year and the Arizona Cardinals extended Kyler Murray (28-36) with a $230.5 million and $46.1 average yearly salary.

The remaining seven quarterbacks have winning records as well as significant playoff experience, like Purdy. If the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has a comparable 2024 season, the 49ers will have no choice but to get out their checkbook.

What the 49ers will need to pay in order to keep their winning play caller in the building likely will end up being a record-breaking deal with an average yearly salary over $50 million per year like Burrow, Detroit Lions' Jared Goff ($53M/year), Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson ($52M/year), Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts ($51M/year) and now Lawrence.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast