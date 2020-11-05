Lawrence Tynes thinks Daniel Jones deserves rest of 2020 to prove he's Giants' long-term QB

Tynes thinks Jones deserves rest of 2020 to prove he's Giants' long-term QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Giants were hoping that quarterback Daniel Jones would take a leap in 2020 in his second season as the team's starter, cutting back on the mistakes he made as a rookie while growing in the areas he excelled last season.

But so far, under new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Jones' production has been no better than his rookie season. Turnovers remain a concerning issue, and his team has just one win through the midway point of the year.

If the 2020 season finishes the way it began for the Giants, Big Blue will likely have a top-5 pick and the chance to take one of the talented passers in the 2021 Draft, should they choose to move on from Jones. It seems that for every turnover that Jones commits, that possibility becomes even greater.

Longtime Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes has heard the noise from the fanbase about moving on from Jones. Tynes, who hopes Jones is the answer long-term at the position for the four-time Super Bowl winners, wants New York to at least allow Jones to have the benefit of the doubt over the next eight games to determine whether he's the signal-caller of the future or not.

For the let’s get rid of Daniel Jones crowd. The only similar situation I can think of is Josh Rosen (AZ). Top 10 pick traded after 1 year then drafted Kyler Murray.



Do you really put Jones in that bucket where we should be done after year 2 or do we see what happens last 8 gms pic.twitter.com/LXymOb3coY — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) November 5, 2020

Just for the record I am a HUGE Daniel Jones fan and want him to be OUR QB!!!



I like conversations and dialogue from the fan base. My tweets are not indictments on him or trying to be negative just thoughts out loud to get some convos. #TogetherBlue — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) November 5, 2020

This is the exact opposite of what has happened in Washington with their second-year quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, who was selected nine picks after Jones in the 2019 NFL Draft, was benched by Washington head coach Ron Rivera after just four games. Since then, Haskins has been a healthy scratch for each of Washington's matchups, with 36-year-old Alex Smith serving as the team's backup.

Rivera has reiterated multiple times since benching Haskins that he hasn't "given up" on the 23-year-old, citing the fact that he's still a raw quarterback who needs more time to develop.

"He’s a young, young quarterback," Rivera said Wednesday. "I’ve said this before, he played what—12 games in college or 13 games in college? Then he’s in the NFL and he played some games last year, this year we gave him a lot of opportunities and you still see the rawness. To me, it’s really about him developing and growing. He’s going to have opportunities. But right now, we’ve got Kyle [Allen] as our one, Alex [Smith] as our two, and he’s our three. We’ll go from there.”

While Rivera has been insistent on keeping Haskins in his long-term plans, his actions say otherwise. The offense under Allen has been better, but he's also had issues of his own, too.

Washington entered the year with the plan of 2020 being once focused on development, but the "short-term glory" of winning the lowly NFC East prompted Rivera to move away from Haskins to Allen, partially because of the latter's higher floor as a QB.

Although Jones has struggled at times for New York, there haven't been any indications from Giants head coach Joe Judge that the quarterback is in any danger of getting benched.

Whether Jones is the long-term answer for the Giants at the sport's most important position is yet to be seen. But he'll at least have the chance to prove whether he is the future or not to his organization, something Haskins didn't ever really have the chance to do.