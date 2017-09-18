Lawrence Timmons reportedly ready to play again after strange absence

Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons surprisingly and mysteriously missed Sunday’s game, but a report says he’s ready to return this week.

This is a pretty unusual story, because we have so little information on it. Timmons was apparently dealing with a “personal matter” on Saturday and went missing. He missed the Dolphins’ game Sunday. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited a source saying Timmons was “doing much better today and wants to resume playing immediately.” He was scheduled to meet with doctors on Monday, Schefter said.

[Watch on Yahoo: Ravens vs. Jaguars live from London Sept. 24]

The Palm Beach Post reported late Sunday that Timmons had been in contact with the team, but it was a scary time for a while.

“It was out of the blue,” Byron Maxwell told the Palm Beach Post. “It’s just one of those things. You worry about him, but at the end of the day, you’ve got a job to do.

“I’m happy if he’s alive, basically. The worst was going through my mind. I think he’s OK. I don’t know what happened.”

Timmons was a longtime Steelers linebacker, and did his job well while rarely creating any headlines. All of a sudden Timmons is involved with one of the more unusual stories of the early NFL season.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fans prove the NFL made a big mistake moving to Los Angeles

• NFL Winners and Losers: Jay Cutler is smiling now

• Pat Forde: College football coaches on the hot seat, along with ADs

• Chiefs’ star could be first player fined under new NFL rules

• Jeff Passan: The American League is about to descend into chaos

