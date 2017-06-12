Lawrence Timmons makes good impression on new teammates

One of the more overlooked free-agent signings came for the Dolphins, where linebacker Lawrence Timmons made the move to Miami after a decade in Pittsburgh. Timmons has, to date, made a positive impression on his teammates.

“We watch tape every day and you watch him and he is flying around, running to the ball, practicing hard the way you should,” quarterback Matt Moore said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “[T]alk about key additions — I think that’s a great addition. The guy is just a football player and you love it. He doesn’t say much but plays ball.”

Moore got a chance to see what Timmons can do in the Dolphins’ final game of the 2016 season, a playoff loss to the Steelers.

“He got me there a couple times at the end of the game,” Moore said. “He threw me around a little bit; but he’s just a veteran linebacker — all over the place. I remember him communicating well, always talking.”

With so much focus on what the Miami offense can do, the defense needs to improve if the Dolphins hope to close the gap with the Patriots.