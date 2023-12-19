Lawrence Tech football hires Scott Merchant away from Chippewa Valley

Scott Merchant, a longtime fixture the Michigan high school football sidelines, has left Clinton Township Chippewa Valley to become the new head coach at Lawrence Tech.

“My family and I are excited and blessed to be offered this opportunity to help develop a top-notch football program at a nationally recognized technological university,” Merchant said in a statement released by the school. “Our mission as a program will be to recruit, retain, develop, and graduate high quality student athletes, who will make a positive contribution to our campus and community, on and off the field. Through hard work, determination, theory, and practice, our players will learn essential life skills and develop relationships that they will take with them and use well after graduation.”

Lawrence Tech, located in Southfield, restarted its football program in 2017 after a 60-plus-year hiatus. The Blue Devils play in the Mid-States Football Association of the NAIA.

Merchant had been the Chippewa Valley head coach since 2009, compiling a record of 104-53 (.662 winning percentage) and leading the Big Reds to the 2018 Division 1 state championship.

In a statement posted on the Chippewa Valley football Twitter account, Merchant called it "an honor and privilege" to coach there for 15 years, thanking the players, alums, coaches, parents, staff, administration and community.

Merchant's coaching career began at Albion College in 1993 before being named head coach at U-D Jesuit in 1998. In nine seasons, he led the Cubs to a 52-40 overall record (.565 winning percentage) and three consecutive playoff appearances that included three district titles and two regional crowns. After two seasons as an assistant with Birmingham Brother Rice, he was hired at Chip Valley before the 2009 season.

The Big Reds have not missed the state playoffs since 2011 and have won four district titles, one regional title and the 2018 state title over Clarkston under Merchant, who was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame last year.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lawrence Tech football hires Scott Merchant away from Chippewa Valley