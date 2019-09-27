Lawrence Taylor thinks Khalil Mack is next generational linebacker

The NFL is celebrating its 100th season and, as expected, many of the game's greatest legends are participating in programs and panel discussions about the league's history.

One of those programs is NFL Network's NFL100 Roundtables, which brings together players from the past who share stories and insight about the game, including a recent episode that featured a discussion about the next generational linebacker.

Former Bear Mike Singletary was part of the panel discussion, along with Lawrence Taylor, Ray Lewis and Harry Carson.

Singletary dubbed Von Miller as that guy, but Taylor had a different take. He was all about Khalil Mack.

"He gets out of position at times, he'll come inside when he should be outside," Taylor said. "But when he goes through, he goes through with a force, and he's always up in the quarterback's face. He's big, he's strong, he's a little cocky, he has to game, he can make it happen."

Whether you're a Mack fan or a Miller supporter, one thing is certain: football fans, in general, are pretty lucky to be witnessing both of these future Hall-of-Famers.

Mack has 56 career sacks entering Week 4, while Miller is sitting on 98; he has yet to register a sack this season. Miller entered the league in 2011, three years before Mack's rookie season.

Mack, who has three sacks this year, is on pace to set a single-season career-high. His current watermark is 15 which he set back in 2015. Mack registered 12.5 sacks in just 14 games with the Bears in 2018.

With all due respect to Singeltary, LT has this one right.

