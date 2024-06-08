Lawrence Taylor’s rookie season ranked among best of all time

New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor was recently ranked as having the third-best rookie season of all time.

The 33rd Team even said that Taylor’s rookie season has a case for the best of all time and even at number three it ranks as the best rookie season of any defender.

Many NFL historians believe he might be the league’s best overall player. Taylor is the only player in NFL history to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. What is so surprising is Taylor wasn’t even the consensus Defensive Rookie of the Year, as Ronnie Lott, mentioned above, received more than 27 percent of the vote. Taylor recorded 9.5 sacks and one interception as a rookie, but the stats don’t tell the story. Before Taylor arrived, the New York Giants had gone 18 seasons without making the postseason. However, in Taylor’s first year, the Giants had the No. 3 ranked scoring defense and not only made the playoffs but also defeated the Eagles in Round 1, advancing to the Divisional Round for the first time since 1963. Taylor changed the game and changed how teams account for star pass rushers. His intensity and ability to wreak havoc are just two of the many reasons why he is so high up on this list.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year earned his first during his rookie season where he had 9.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery –the NFL did not start keeping track of tackles, quarterback hits, and other key stats until after Taylor’s career.

Either way, Taylor was a force to be reckoned with the moment he entered the league as it began his stretch of six straight First-team All-Pro nominations and 10 straight Pro Bowls.

Taylor was unstoppable when it came to rushing the quarterback and he completely changed the way the game was played.

His presence was also felt in terms of team success as Taylor ended an 18-year postseason drought for Big Blue. This started a mini-dynasty in East Rutherford as the Giants would make the playoffs six times in a span of 10 years, win nine playoff games, and win two Super Bowls.

The Tar Heel product is responsible for much of the Giants’ success over this decade and is far and away the greatest New York Giant of all time.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire