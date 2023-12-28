Lawrence Shankland: Hearts' season rests on Scotland striker - but can they keep him?

"They need to get this guy in a room - handcuff him in that room - and make him the highest-paid player at the club."

Former Tynecastle winger Neil McCann's method of ensuring Lawrence Shankland stays at Hearts may sound extreme, but that's just how important the striker is to the club.

The superlatives to describe the skipper were already running out before he stepped up to curl home a last-gasp winner in the Edinburgh derby and maintain his side's hold on third in the Scottish Premiership.

The visiting fans who were sent into glorious raptures at Easter Road already adored their Hearts hero before he etched his name further into capital folklore.

And the noise around one of the top flight's finest assets was already loud before he again emphasised his talismanic status. Now his talent, his legacy and his importance to the team are at an all-time high.

As McCann says, they can't afford to let him slip through their fingers. The problem for Hearts is that while Shankland's significance is reinforced with every goal, his already lofty stock is simultaneously elevated further. And with 18 months left on his Hearts contract, the suitors are circling.

"Shankland's a guy who just continues to impress everyone," McCann said on Sportscene. "He scores a goal out of absolutely nothing. He's just a natural born marksman.

"I would be flabbergasted if Hearts don't want to show their intention here to their own fans. If you lose your marksman, the house of cards falls down. I don't think they can replace him.

"If they don't do it, they're going to lose. An English Championship club will come and take him, or a Celtic or a Rangers. He could be the difference in the title race this season."

'No logic' in accepting January bid

Michael Stewart - another player who knows the demands of the Tynecastle faithful - agrees that his former club need to be proactive in retaining the services of their leader.

"From Shankland's perspective, his position in the club becomes stronger. They need to pay big money to keep him. There are going to be suitors out there," Stewart told BBC Sportsound.

"They need to offer him a bumper new deal. It'll be the biggest contract because he's at the peak of powers - he needs to maximise that.

"I just don't see the logic in accepting a bid that comes in for him in January. The season rests on him."

It's hard to argue with the sentiment given Shankland is the side's primary source of goals. His gorgeous derby winner was the 11th time he has found the net in the Premiership this season, extending his status as the division's top scorer.

It was also his seventh goal in Hearts' 11 away games in all competitions, meaning he has delivered more than 63% of their tally on the road.

While supporters and pundits stress how pressing it is that Shankland's future is sealed in maroon, both player and manager seem to lack the same urgency.

"I just see [speculation] as a positive, it shows you're doing well," Shankland told BBC Scotland.

"Eighteen months is a long time in football. When the club feel it's the right time for that to happen, they'll approach me.

"I'm under contract here, I wouldn't have much choice if they pulled me into a meeting room. I'm fully focused on my football - I'm scoring goals and that's all I can focus on."

Shankland graphic

'We'll enjoy him as long as we can'

While manager Steven Naismith is surely desperate to retain Shankland, he echoed recent comments from CEO Andrew McKinlay by insisting there would have to be serious money on the table to tempt Hearts to sell.

"If you got an outrageous offer, that's something the club would consider," Naismith said as he basked in the glow of the first derby win in charge.

"'Shanks' has got 18 months left, he's happy, he's enjoying his football. We don't need to talk about a contract at the moment.

"We want him to stay, we'll do all we can, but you can't guarantee anything. We'll enjoy him as long as he's here and we're ready for all eventualities."

If his goals and his impact were not enough to demonstrate Shankland's talent, the words of a crestfallen opposition manager might.

"Devastated" after a cruel derby defeat scuppered his unbeaten home record as Hibs boss, Nick Montgomery said: "It's just one mistake and a moment of quality from a top-quality striker, probably one of the best in the league.

"In games like this, it's about big players, big moments. That's why [Shankland has] got so much press about him."