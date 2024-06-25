Lawrence North WR Davion Chandler flips commitment from Illinois to IU: 'It is home.'

There is nothing Davion Chandler loves more on the football field than making the play that makes the crowd stand up and wonder what is about to happen next.

“I feel like I bring that big-play ability,” Chandler said. “That explosiveness that makes everybody get off their feet. Especially after last year, I think any catch has a chance to go for six.”

More recruiting: It was a busy week for IU with a fresh batch of commitments

Chandler, a 6-foot, 170-pound Lawrence North senior, could make those plays as a Hoosier someday. The wide receiver, rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 10 in-state player in the class by 247Sports, announced his commitment to Indiana on Tuesday following an official visit over the weekend. Chandler had been committed to Illinois since an official visit there in early June.

Lawrence North Wildcats wide receiver Davion Chandler (8) yells in excitement after a fumble Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A sectional championship game at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. The Cathedral Fighting Irish defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 20-3.

“A big part of it was coming closer to home,” Chandler said. “It is home, actually. I’ve been there so many times. I’m 100% good with my decision. It was hard decommitting and flipping, but I think that goes to show how much I wanted to be at IU.”

Chandler said his relationship with Indiana wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan was an important factor in his commitment, but not the only one.

“Ultimately what made my decision was not only my relationship with my position coach and (coach Curt Cignetti), but I felt like I had a good relationship with the whole coaching staff,” Chandler said. “From the defensive line coach to the recruiting student assistant, it didn’t matter who it was, everybody was like my position coach.”

Indiana now has 16 commits in the 2025 class, including four in-state players. Kokomo tight end Andrew Barker committed to the Hoosiers on Sunday and Bloomington South kicker Bryce Taylor earlier this month. Carmel offensive lineman Evan Parker committed in February.

Lawrence North Wildcats Davion Chandler (8) catches the ball for a touchdown against Center Grove Trojans Brody Boswell (12) on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, during the game at Center Grove High School in Greenwood. Center Grove Trojans defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 43-26.

Chandler caught 40 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior for Lawrence North. He also returned two kickoffs for scores. That season came after a sophomore season that saw him catch 22 passes for 289 yards and a TD.

“I felt like I had a bad season as a sophomore,” he said. “I had my doubts. But it’s been kind of crazy from what I did my junior year and then when I got that first offer from IU. I was just thinking about that the other day.”

Indiana offered Chandler in January after Cignetti was hired. That was his first offer from a Power Five program, quickly followed by West Virginia and later Boston College, Louisville, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan State, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Chandler said IU’s offensive plan is to play to his strengths.

“They just really want to get me the ball in space and get me 1-on-1 matchups down the field and stretch the field,” he said. “They want to use me inside and outside and motion me, just try to use me everywhere. Kind of like I’m doing now.”

#AGTG After lots of thoughts and prayers I have decided to decommit from @IlliniFootball and flip my commitment to @IndianaFootball #HOME 🫰🏽 pic.twitter.com/CpNY2h97Y7 — Davion Chandler (@Davionchandler8) June 25, 2024

Chandler, a state qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles, said he believes the coaching staff’s success on offense at James Madison will translate to the Big Ten.

“I really like the way they get their receivers the ball,” he said. “The offense was crazy (good) at JMU. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football recruiting: 2025 WR Davion Chandler commits