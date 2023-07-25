Lawrence Guy reports to Patriots training camp

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy skipped Patriots mandatory minicamp this spring, but he is back with the team on the first day of their training camp.

According to multiple reports, Guy reported to camp along with the rest of the team on Tuesday. He would have been subject to daily fines of $50,000 if he did not report.

Guy's minicamp absence was believed to be related to his desire for a new contract with the team. He has two years left on his current deal and is set to make base salaries of $2 million this year and in 2024.

Guy had 46 tackles and two sacks for the Patriots last season. He has been with New England since 2017.