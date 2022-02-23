Lawrence Guy raves about Patriots QB Mac Jones' leadership as a rookie

Next Pats: Lawrence Guy raves about Mac Jones' leadership as a rookie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't take long for Mac Jones to become a leader on the New England Patriots.

He won the starting quarterback job as a rookie and helped lead the offense to a successful 2021 NFL season, culminating in a playoff berth as an AFC wild card team.

Jones also led all rookie QBs with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 yards and 22 passing touchdowns.

Next Pats Podcast: Why Patriots veterans already see Mac Jones as a leader | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

In the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's "Next Pats Podcast", Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy raved about Jones' ability to be a leader at such a young age.

"He came in with that leadership. You saw it during the season, you saw it in the locker room. He's a great person. It starts there," Guy told our Patriots insider Phil Perry. "He's a great person outside of football and he's building a brotherhood, and that's what you want to see from a young player -- someone who's building that brotherhood and can take all the burdens on his back.

"That's what he's doing. When we're up high, we're good. When we're down low, he's still there. That's what you want to see in a young player. He's got a lot of years ahead of him, too. We're going to continue to see him play and get better. I feel like he's challenging himself to get better every single day. We're excited to see him play next year."

The upcoming offseason is a very important one for Jones. He had a strong rookie campaign, but there are plenty of things to work on before training camp starts in July.

Improving his arm strength and bolstering his on-field chemistry and relationships with teammates are two areas worth focusing on over the next few months.

The Patriots took a chance on Jones in the 2021 draft and, so far, the decision has proven to be a smart one. Jones is not only quite skilled, he's a natural leader and willing to put in the work to get better. That's all you can ask of a young quarterback.