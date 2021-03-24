Lawrence Guy finalizing deal to return to Patriots

The Patriots re-signed running back James White on Wednesday and they’re moving toward a deal with another one of their own free agents.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that they are finalizing an agreement with defensive lineman Lawrence Guy. It will reportedly be a four-year contract for the nine-year veteran.

The move comes a couple of days after Guy visited with the Dolphins, which may mean that Guy gave the Patriots a last chance to keep him before moving on.

Guy had 57 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery while starting 14 games for the Patriots last season. He’s appeared in 62 games and made 60 starts over his entire four-year run in New England.

