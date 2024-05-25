Lawrence County track and field contingent ready for PIAA individual championship

May 24—Twenty-six Lawrence County competitors and two relay teams will compete at the PIAA Class 2A/3A individual championships.

The Lawrence County contingent qualified at the WPIAL and District 10, Class 2A/3A individual track and field championships at Slippery Rock University to reach Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University. The state meet starts Friday and concludes on Saturday.

The following are the individual competitors based on classifications:

PIAA Class 2A (girls):

Laurel High's Tori Atkins won back-to-back-to-back gold in the WPIAL Class 2A 200 meter and 400 meter races. Atkins is seeded first in the 400 meter race at 55.54 and third in the 200 meter race at 24.89.

Laurel coach Drue Flora said preparation for the meet has been focusing on "maintaining her strength and her speed," adding, "We're just getting her ready. She's been here before and knows what to do. It's just the matter of getting in that right mindset to compete...Her workouts this week have been less intensive to not get her hurt. It's more to maintain what she has. She's running by herself so practice was pretty short."

Atkins also qualified for the 100-meter dash and is seeded fourth entering the meet. Flora said it's up to Atkins on what races she wants to focus on.

"I think she does want to push for the 400," Flora said. "You can see it. Her demeanor changed in practice this week and hopefully she can get there. She's really pushing for every event, but knows she's a really good shot in the 400."

Atkins won silver last year in the PIAA championship's 400.

Joining Atkins from Laurel at the state meet will be Alexis Geiwitz and Amara McKissick. McKissick and Geiwitz are seeded 16th (108-07) and 19th (105-00) in the discus event.

Geiwitz also qualified for the shot put event and will enter as the fifth seed at 39-11.

Mohawk's Ellie Whippo walked away with gold in the WPIAL Class 2A's 100 and 300 meter hurdles to qualify for the state meet. Mohawk coach Cameron Schirmer said preparation has been "repetition and getting used to basically tapering into the week so that way she's ready and fresh."

Whippo recorded a time of 45.01 to become the second seed heading into the 300 meter hurdles race at Shippensburg.

"We know she is ranked No. 2, but we always focus on putting her best foot forward and going hard every single time whether it's prelims or finals," Schirmer said. "She could have a maximum of four races and that's what we're hoping for, tomorrow's prelim and two more. Being second in the hurdles is pretty good accomplishment for her coming out of our tough District 7."

In the 100-meter hurdles race, Whippo is seeded 10th with a time of 15.53.

Shenango's Anna McKinley and Rachel Callahan took first in the WPIAL shot put and discus events, respectively, to qualify for the state meet.

McKinley is seeded third in the shot put at 39-11. Joining McKinley from Shenango in the shot put event is teammates Zoe Bupp and Maria Bryant.

Bupp is a six seed (39-04), while Bryant is seeded 10th (38-00).

Callahan is seeded fourth in the discus event with a toss of 119-01. Bryant and Bupp will also compete alongside Callahan in the state meet's discus event.

Bryant picked up an 11 seed with a throw of 110-09 and Bupp is seeded 13 at 109-06.

Also competing for state gold for the Lady Wildcats is Sara Roe, Addy Kays and Abigail Bulow.

Roe (17-07.5) and Kays (17-07) are seeded seventh and ninth, respectively, heading into the long jump event. Roe will also compete in the triple jump event and is seeded 10th at 36-04.

Bulow is seeded eighth in the high jump event with a height of 5-02. Ellwood City Lincoln's Delaney Sturgeon and Neshannock's Ava Koski will also be vying for state gold in the high jump.

Sturgeon is seeded 12th at 5-02 and Koski is right behind her with the 13th seed and the same height.

Wilmington's Maya Jeckavitch won gold in the 200 meter race at the District 10, Class 2A/3A meet to qualify for states. Jeckavitch enters the race with a 12 seed at 12.39.

Jeckavitch also qualified for the 200 meter race and was given the 10 seed with a recorded time of 25.55.

PIAA Class 2A (boys):

Mohawk's Jaxon Schoedel won the 1600 and 3200 meter races at the WPIAL championship to qualify for the state meet. Said Mohawk coach Jared Stratton on preparation, "We're just trying to sustain where he's at. He's been in a really good spot the last week. When we got down here today, he did his normal pre-race run and he said he's felt as good as he's ever felt."

Schoedel is the No. 1 seed heading in to the 3200 meter race with a time of 9:16.03. Stratton said the 3200 race is a big focus point for Schoedel.

"The two mile, he's going in as the one (seed) and we've just been talking about how he's going to run the race," Stratton said. "He's got a fairly good plan and I have confidence in him being ready but also knowing how to manage the race as it goes along."

Schoedel is seeded 14th for the PIAA's 1600 meter race at 4:26.74.

"The seeds came out and there are so many kids. On a normal year you should have 24 kids and now they're getting so fast that there's like 30 some-kids in the mile," Stratton said. "It's not the most beneficial spot to be in but it is what it is."

Wilmington's Tully Caiazza will join Schoedel in the 1600-meter race. Caiazza is the 30 seed. Neshannock's Brendan Burns qualified for the 3200 meter race and will compete alongside Schoedel as the 14th seed.

Shenango's Colton Fedrizzi qualified for the shot put and discus events at the state meet after winning gold in both events at the WPIAL championship.

Fedrizzi enters the shot put event as the No. 3 seed with a throw of 55-11.25. Joining Fedrizzi in the state meet is teammate Levi Stuck, who is seeded 18th at 46-01.25.

"Colton and Levi spent a lot of time in the circle this week, mostly technical driven. We're in championship mode with lifting and things of that nature," Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said. "You're seeing a lot of speed, working on the circle, fine-tuning in the circle and getting them ready to go for the next two days.

"When I say fine tuning, I'm referring to the technical end of getting the foot down and doing the things that Matt (Callahan) does best with those guys. It's ups and downs and the goal is to make this week an up cycle."

Fedrizzi is the fifth seed and lone Lawrence County competitor in the discus event at 154-01.

Wilmington's Aidan Gardner and Union's Elliot Liskooka will round out the Lawrence County throwers. Gardner won gold in javelin in the District 10, Class 2A/3A championship to qualify and Liskooka took bronze in the WPIAL championship to visit the state meet.

Gardner (162-02) is seeded 12th while Liskooka (145-08) is the 19 seed.

Ellwood City's Colten Crizer and Nick Franitti won gold at the WPIAL championship to qualify for the 800 meter race and the 300 meter hurdles, respectively.

Crizer seeded ninth with a time of 1:56.25 in the 800 meter race.

Franitti earned the five seed in the 300 meter hurdles at 39.39 and also qualified for the 110 meter hurdles to earn the six seed at 14.85.

Ellwood City has the 4x800 team of Crizer, Nick Wise, Bradley Custer and Drew Steffler seeded third (8:01.75) in the PIAA championship, while its 4x400 team of Crizer, Franitti, Wise and Darius Custer seeded 17th (3:28.22). Both of the Wolverines' relay teams took silver in the WPIAL championship to qualify.

PIAA Class 3A (boys):

New Castle has three competitors attending the PIAA championship.

Jaden Kirkwood took gold in the shot put event at the WPIAL championship to qualify for the meet. Kirkwood is the No. 3 seed in the shot put event with a throw of 57-08.50.

Kyrell Harris will compete for the Red Hurricane in the triple jump event. Harris qualified at the WPIAL championship with a distance of 43-06 to earn the 23rd seed.

Kaevon Gardner is the 34 seed for the 100 meter race after recording a time of 11.06.