Lawrence County, Hatton boys finish runners up at Jesse Owens Classic

Oct. 7—Over 200 schools participated in the 25th annual Jesse Owens Classic at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday.

The Lawrence County boys were runner up in the 4A to 5A portion of the meet with 209 points. Lincoln High School took first with 94 points.

The Red Devil's Blake Graham stood at the top of the podium with a time of 16:19. Less than two tenths of a second separated the top two. Cade Padgett also placed in the top 15 for Lawrence County with a time of 17:08.

"I feel awesome. It was definitely a rush at the end," Graham said. "I was scared I wasn't going to pass him but I barely got it."

Lawrence County's varsity girls participated in the Championship division of the race and came in 11th with 356 points. Webb School of Knoxville placed first with 55.

Katie Mae Coan was the top Lawrence County girl runner with a time of 18:32. Avery Dutton was the next Red Devil with a time of 19:20.

Hatton also took home runner up in the 1A to 3A Boys division with 89 points. Bayshore Christian Academy won first with only a difference of eight.

Dakota Kidd was in the top 12 for the Hornets, Isaiah Crosslin broke into the top six. But Hatton's Carson Masterson was just outside of the podium in fourth. He held a time of 16:48, but wasn't satisfied.

"I've been consistent with a 16:40, I was hoping for a personal record but it just wasn't my day." Masterson said.

Hatton's girls placed 12th in the 1-3A division, Emerson Summers was the top runner with a time of 23:17.