Lawrence County falls on the road at Fairview

Oct. 21—CULLMAN — The Lawrence County Red Devils faced the Class 5A No. 8 Fairview Aggies on the road Friday and lost by one score, 14-7.

The first time the teams played each other was in 1925. With this loss, Lawrence County still leads Fairview in the all-time series, 11-4.

"Our defense played one of the best games they've played all year, if not the best game they've played all year," said Lawrence County offensive lineman Cooper Wilkerson. "Fatigue sets in, and it's hard to stop a run offense."

The Red Devil defense stopped Fairview early on, causing three consecutive turnovers.

"We fought hard, that's a good ball team," Lawrence County running back Drew Gatlin said. "If we would have just executed a little more, it would have been a different ball game."

The Fairview defense also stopped Lawrence County in their tracks, making them face a 3-and-out situation on three separate drives in the first half.

"Our defense just put up a ferocious effort and, on the road, you've got to have that because it can be hard for offenses to settle in on the road, and I thought that showed up tonight," said Lawrence County head coach Trent Walker.

The first score of the game came with two minutes left in the first half. Fairview quarterback Kolt Redding threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jameson Goble to finish off the 60-yard drive. Going into intermission the Aggies led 7-0.

The third quarter was scoreless, as neither team could get its offense started. However, on the first drive of the final quarter, Lawrence County's Drew Gatlin capped a 98-yard drive with a 65-yard touchdown rush to even it up 7-7.

"My offensive line, they picked up the right linebackers and executed perfect," Gatlin said. "If they would have done that all night, Fairview would have had problems."

However, Fairview's running game finally got hot. Fairview running back Jake Harper had all the carries except one in a 60-yard scoring drive. Redding ran in the final five-yard touchdown rush to put Fairview up 14-7 with 3 minutes left in the game.

"That's what makes Fairview undefeated this year. They know how to handle adversity," Walker said. "So, when the momentum shifted, they executed on a long drive to put it away."

Redding intercepted the ball on the third play of the next drive to stop the Red Devil offense on its own 35-yard line. Fairview then ran out the clock.

With this loss, Lawrence County falls to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in region play. Next week the Red Devils have a bye.