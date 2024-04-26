Lawrence County falls to Alexandria in the second round

Apr. 26—MOULTON — After their first Class 5A second round berth since 2016, Lawrence County Baseball's season is over after losing to No. 1 Alexandria twice on Thursday.

Lawrence County lost Game 1, 10-3 and Game 2, 2-0.

—

Game 1: Alexandria 10, Lawrence County 3

The Red Devils lost Game 1 after being outscored 2-1 in the opening three innings Thursday.

"We play with a lot of emotion. Our guys like to have high energy, and we play better when the energy is up. So I feel like having this crowd here plays to our advantage." said Lawrence County head Coach Carson Jones. "People don't show up to baseball games like they do other sports, and our guys noticed that. But they're here now."

Despite the crowd at H.A. Alexander Park for the Red Devil's first second-round berth since 2016, the Cubs blocked out the noise and hit the ball hard. Alexandria recorded four two-run home runs.

"We put together a good season, and we're still running hot. This is everything they've been working for these past two years," Jones said. "If we can keep those balls in the ballpark, then the outcome is different."

The Cubs got out to an early 2-0 lead on their initial home run in the first inning, but Lawrence County's Parker Frost hit his own solo homer to make it 2-1.

"I thought Parker Frost had a good game at the plate, and Elijah (Tucker) came in and I thought he did well and gave us a chance," Jones said. "We just didn't take advantage when we got guys on base."

In the top of the second, the Cubs pushed the lead to 4-1 with another two-run home run. Lawrence County responded when Noah Dutton knocked in Drew Gatlin on an infield single to make the score 4-2 in the bottom of the second.

"Our pitchers have to pound the bottom of the zone," Jones said. "If we leave it over the middle with these guys, they can do something with it."

In the fourth inning, Alexandria scored another two on a hit over the fence that increased the lead to 6-2. Frost hit a line drive to score the last Red Devil run and make the deficit 6-3 going into the fifth.

By the time the last pitch was thrown, the Cubs had scored four more unanswered in the same number of innings to take Game 1 of two needed to advance.

Frost accounted for two of Lawrence County's three runs. He hit a home run single in the opening inning and knocked in the Red Devils' final run in the bottom of the fourth. Dutton recorded the other Lawrence County run with a base hit.

—

Game 2: Alexandria 2, Lawrence County 0

After suffering a defeat in Game 1, the Red Devils were held scoreless in the second game, while Alexandria scored twice in the fifth inning to advance to the third round of the state playoffs.

Lawrence County's Parker Frost was on the mound, only allowing two runs. Noah Dutton had a hit in the final inning.