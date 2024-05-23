Lawrence County competitors claim track and field gold medals

May 22—The Lawrence County track and field contingent had an impressive showing at the WPIAL Class 2A/3A and District 10 individual championships.

Eleven competitors from Lawrence County returned home from Slippery Rock University with a total of 15 gold medals. On Wednesday and Thursday at the WPIAL Class 2A/3A individual track and field championships, Mohawk High's Jaxon Schoedel and Ellie Whippo, Laurel's Tori Atkins, Shenango's Colton Fedrizzi, Rachel Callahan and Anna McKinley, New Castle's Jaden Kirkwood and Ellwood City Lincoln's Colten Crizer and Nick Franitti won gold.

Schoedel, Whippo, Atkins and Fedrizzi won two gold medals at the meet.

Wilmington's Maya Jeckavitch and Aidan Gardner won gold at Saturday's District 10 championship meet.

For their efforts, Schoedel, Whippo, Atkins, Fedrizzi, Callahan, McKinley, Kirkwood, Crizer, Franitti, Jeckavitch and Gardner were named Lawrence County co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.

JAXON SCHOEDEL

Schoedel started strong Wednesday in the WPIAL Class 2A 1600 meters after taking gold with a time of 4:26.74.

"It's definitely a very tactical race," Schoedel said. "There were a lot of tactical races this season, but we weren't going that quick, per se. Our first lap was like 1:07, which is not quick for this caliber of mile. But, all of the guys were spreading out, fighting for those spots at state and you've just got to know when to make your move and learning that more has allowed me to get the success I've had today."

Schoedel, a junior, had to wait for his next race after weather postponements moved the rest of the scheduled races to Thursday. Not to be deterred, Schoedel came away with first place in the 3200 race at 9:16.03.

"He ran at the Penn Relays there on April 26 and when he came back from that he had some aches, pains and soreness and then he got sick. We got a little nervous for a while and then you could see him come back," Mohawk coach Jared Stratton said. "I don't know why I get nervous with the kid. I was nervous before and he pulled it off. He was healthy and ready to go. He was able to pull that double (gold medal win) and that's the first time I've seen that at Mohawk. I'm very happy with it."

Schoedel started the scholastic year off by winning WPIAL and PIAA gold in both Class 1A championship races for Mohawk's cross country team.

"I think it was a huge confidence-builder to get over that top and win at that level. Jaxon never stops working," Stratton said. "If he's not working with me, he's working on his own. The last year, he's taken it to a different level with studying and a training regiment. He never stops working but I think that confidence boost on how to win a race at the end came with cross country."

ELLIE WHIPPO

Schoedel wasn't the only competitor from Mohawk to walk away with two gold medals. Ellie Whippo, a junior, captured first place in the WPIAL Class 2A 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.53.

After more weather delays Wednesday, Whippo returned to the track and took gold in the 300 meter hurdles at 45.01.

"With the delays and everything, it made it a little tougher but even with that said, she came away with a seventh place too in the long jump," Mohawk coach Cameron Schirmer said of Whippo. "She's put in a lot of time at practice, specifically with our hurdles and jump coach (Sunny Brown). She spends a lot of time there and we train her for multiple events. We had her running the 400 and the 4x1 so she's a multi-event athlete."

Schirmer said everything Whippo has done in the offseason and practice "trickled down to the championship," adding, "To win two gold medals was kind of unexpected...Over the last few years, she's been doing them since she was a freshman, her goal every year was to get quicker over the hurdles, decrease the amount of steps between and keep that rhythm as fast as possible. This year, she's figured it out."

TORI ATKINS

Laurel's Atkins can now say she is a back-to-back-to-back champion in not just one event, but two after the WPIAL Class 2A championship.

"It feels really good," Atkins said on picking up another WPIAL gold medal. "I worked hard all year so it's good that it paid off. I try to keep working hard. I didn't want to let go easy thinking that I had it. I worked hard still and am glad I got it."

On Wednesday, Atkins, a junior, successfully defended her crown in the 400 meters with a time of 55.54, a WPIAL and school record. The next day, Atkins defended her other crown in the 200 (24.89) for the third consecutive year in a row.

"It's phenomenal to see this, being my first year with her of course. I've heard about (Atkins) the last couple of years," Laurel coach Drue Flora said. "She's gotten stronger this year and you can see that in her running with her winning two events and breaking a school record and WPIAL record in the 400. It's been awesome to watch."

Flora commented on Atkins' stellar performance in the 400 meters.

"It's about being in shape, of course, and doing her thing at practice. When we're at practice she works out with the boys on the team," Flora said. "The other girls workout with the boys too, but she works out with the lead pack...not just letting her just run in the 100 and 200, but running longer distances to prepare her for that."

Flora said improving on Atkins' strength in the offseason was a key to success this year for her.

"She stopped playing basketball and she wanted to focus on track and it allowed her to lift more, get into the weight room, work on her block work, her form, which we've been working on all year and trying to get that better," he said. "Form is huge in track. You can see her development from essentially October, November to all the way through now to the end of May."

COLTON FEDRIZZI

Shenango's Fedrizzi, a senior, got a late start to competing in track and field, but he still managed to walk away with gold medals in the WPIAL Class 2A shot put and discus events.

"There's always pressure," Fedrizzi said. "It's a championship meet. Everybody is going to be doing their best. This is where PRs happen so nobody is safe. You just have to come out and do your best and not worry about what other people are doing."

Fedrizzi was a No. 1 seed in shot put heading into the championship.

"The kid deserves every inch of everything he gets. He's an immensely hard worker and he's been working at this nonstop since he started to do track in his junior year," Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said. "He and many others are paying the price in the weight room and doing the diligence they need to. We really have a good thing going on over there. I'm excited to see what he can put together with his last meet as a high school student.

"When he first came out, obviously, he was very raw with not doing track as a freshman. Shot put and disc as a spinner, which he is in both, and all of those things take time and he had ground to make up. It took him a little to decide to do track. I see him out there constantly getting reps and getting out there doing reps before school. He's so much better in the circle than he used to be."

Fedrizzi won the discus with a throw of 154-01 and then won the shot put at 55-11.25 on Wednesday.

"The strength and athleticism has been there," Vecenie said. "He has loads, but now he has to translate them into a productive fashion. He has developed into a strong, technical thrower and that is the difference you're seeing between last year and this year."

Vecenie credits Fedrizzi for getting involved in throwing and the success he's had with the distinguished history of the program and coaches like Matt Callahan.

"We've had a very rich history here, including before my time," Vecenie said. "We've had many WPIAL champions in the shot, the disc and the jav. To some degree, there's a bit of a historic legacy to throw here in Shenango and that carries through generations. I think that's part of it. They've seen success is attainable if you pay the price. When you see others have success and you start thinking 'Hey, I think I'm as athletic as that kid,' the belief factor is there and you see how hard those kids work and then you have the pathway."

RACHEL CALLAHAN

Shenango's Callahan, a junior, walked away with first place in the girls WPIAL Class 2A discus event with a throw of 119-01. Callahan was battling through an ankle injury that forced her not to compete in the pole vault.

"She was focused on pole vault until partly when she couldn't do it anymore. We're not sure what was wrong with her ankle. She was one of our best hurdlers coming back, best pole vaulter and discus thrower. She was going to be a huge part of our team this year, but we had to find ways to win without here," Shenango coach John Montgomery said. "Her dad (Matt Callahan), who is also her throwing coach, said she was feeling better and stronger and started giving discus a throw. I'm glad she was able to help the team and she was feeling better. One hundred and nineteen feet is a big throw."

The throw for Callahan was a personal record.

"It's all my dad (Matt Callahan). He's amazing, he believes in us; he has a good workout. He puts so much effort into us," Callahan said on the trio's success. "We swept all of the 2A throws. It's a testament to him and how amazing he his."

ANNA MCKINLEY

Shenango's McKinley, a freshman, rounded out her school claiming first in WPIAL Class 2A's boys and girls shot put and discus events. Montgomery said it was different for Callahan to win gold and coming into the meet compared to McKinley.

"It was different for both of them because last year Rachel qualified for states in pole vault and discus. With Anna, she's only a freshman so everything was new this year," Montgomery said. "The MAC and Tri-County was big for her. When you have a freshman who hasn't been in that kind of pressure, you don't know how they are going to react. You hope she reacts the way she did. Anna rose above (the pressure)."

McKinley took gold in the shot put event with a throw of 39-11. Although she is only a freshman, McKinley does not lack expertise or knowledge in throwing events.

"Her sister (Tori McKinley), threw at Hickory and she was one of the throwers Keith Woods had there. They have three kids on the podium every year at states," Montgomery said. "I believe her sister was a state champ and went to throw at Auburn. She has good genetics. She was close to a lot of throws this year. She couldn't get that angle. She never really put it together until she had to. She loved the big stage at finals."

COLTEN CRIZER

Ellwood City's Colten Crizer had to wait for Thursday due to the weather delay to get his gold medal after taking second in the 1600 relay race on Wednesday.

"He was cocked, locked and ready to rock on Wednesday. He was so ready to go. The environment was right, he was chomping at the bit and when that next lighting hit, there was just this general disappointment that came over him and Nick Wise who were ready to run it," Ellwood City coach Nate Brown said. "They were bummed out and we sort of had to remind them 'You'll be ready to go, you'll be fresher and you don't have to worry about the 4x4 going on. Despite the other kids having rest time, I think he utilized his time the most."

Crizer, a senior, posted a personal record of 1:56.25 to take first place in the 800 meters.

NICK FRANITTI

Franitti, a senior, was the first one from Ellwood City to strike gold on Wednesday. Franitti improved on the day by taking silver in the 110 meter hurdles and then gold in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.39

"I think he did exactly what he was expecting to in the 110. He still set a personal record if I'm not mistaken. I think he was extremely on point with his 300 hurdles," Brown said. "I don't think he was surprised that he won I think he knew if he ran fast enough he could be a top competitor. He's incredibly proud of that after coming off that delay. I'm a firm believer we utilized our time we did it right in the rain delay and we were the best coming out.

Franitti's time in the 300 hurdles was a personal best.

JADEN KIRKWOOD

New Castle's Kirkwood, a senior, was the lone Lawrence County competitor to win a WPIAL Class 3A medal.

"It's really an exciting experience," Kirkwood said. "Being here, there's really good competition so it sets the tone. Last year, I played baseball so I really wasn't at practice much. This year, I dedicated myself to it a lot more."

Kirkwood recorded a throw of 57-08.5 to bring home gold for the Red Hurricane.

"It was quite an accomplishment. Everybody is very excited for him," first-year New Castle coach Fred Mozzocio said of Kirkwood. "He and coach Mitch Horney have spent hours and hours together working on his skills and technique throughout the offseason and during the season. He broke the school record and his best shot put mark was like 58-10, so he's really getting up there. He's getting ready to beak that 60 (foot) barrier and we're hoping he does that this weekend."

Kirkwood juggled playing baseball at New Castle and competing in track and field last season, but this year he focused solely on track and field.

"He was a baseball player and he gave up baseball. Coming in this year because he had success in his junior season, he decided to focus solely on the field events — shot put and discus, mainly," Mozzocio said. "He's put in an enormous amount of time. The field events, it's lonely hours. You're out there by yourself and your coaches, there's no fanfare and you have to put in that mental toughness day in and day out. It's paid off for him."

MAYA JECKAVITCH

Jeckavitch, a sophomore, was one of the two Wilmington competitors to leave with gold at the District 10, Class 2A championships.

Jeckavitch recorded a time of 25.29 in the 200 meters.

"Maya was at states last year, she did a great job and she just continued with the help of her family and coaches," Wilmington coach JR McFarland said. "She's just gotten stronger and stronger. It's a process and there's no quick fix. When you get to the district meet, it's relying on what you've done in the past, being prepared mentally and being focused."

McFarland said Jeckavitch being part of the basketball team — which focuses on a speed-oriented game — has "absolutely," helped translate to her success on the track.

"She's staying active in the winter. She's a point guard and a leader of the team. She's a competitor," McFarland said. "I'm not at the basketball practices but I'm sure she's pushing the kids to get better. She pushes herself. It's not any big surprise she does what she does in track and field because she's always pushing herself to be better."

AIDAN GARDNER

Gardner, a junior, joined Jeckavitch as the other competitor from Wilmington to capture gold. Gardner took first place in the javelin with a toss of 162-02.

Gardner secured gold after beating Mercer's Braden Balaski by less than two feet.

"The young man from Mercer does a real nice job. His sister threw for Greeneville and I guess his dad was telling me he just started throwing the javelin last year," McFarland said. "As far as Aidan is concerned, you don't worry about someone else. You focus on what you have to do and hit the positions you want. I always tell the kids to do everything you can preparation-wise and to be focused. Whatever happens happens and you can look back and say you gave it all you got with no regrets. (Aidan's) worked so hard over the last year."

McFarland said the difference between Gardner's throws this year and last year has been "huge."