Lawrence Central's Lola Lampley shines in Indiana All-Stars Futures Game

FISHERS — Lola Lampley is used to playing against the best. Whether it's as part of 30-1 state champion Lawrence Central, the USA Basketball U16 gold-medal squad or anything in between, the sophomore is comfortable in the big time.

While the Hamilton Southeastern gym doesn't quite hold the crowd of a Gainbridge Fieldhouse or Poliforum Zamná in Mérida, Mexico, Lampley still took her opportunity to shine. Earning a start for the South squad in the Indiana All-Stars' Girls Futures Game, Lampley finished with a shared team-best 14 points.

Lampley was named the game's most valuable player, leading her team to a 97-86 win. While she wished more of her layups would've fallen, Lampley still was mostly pleased with her performance.

"(I'm a) master of all trades," Lampley said with a smile. "I kind of expected it, but I wish I would've performed a little bit better. But it was fun being out here, I'm happy that I did what I should've done."

Lampley said she was thankful to be involved in the Futures Game even after previous career highlights like receiving college offers from programs such as Arizona and California and gaining a wealth of experience playing against the best of the best at some of the premier events for high school girls basketball.

She said her participation in those worldwide events with teammates she had never met, made playing alongside some of her high school rivals an easier transition. So too did having her Lawrence Central teammate, Aniyah McKenzie, also on the South roster. McKenzie, who averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Bears as a sophomore, finished with six points.

Listed at 6-3, Lampley isn't the stereotypical high school big. When she's on the floor, she takes the ball up the court, she shakes off defenders with dribble moves and is more than comfortable shooting a pull-up jump shot. She realizes her skillset is unique, but it's just second nature for her now.

"It's just the work that I've put in since I was a kid," Lampley said. "Ever since my recruiting got big, I tried to keep my versatility the main thing. I feel like with the tools that I have, I'm so gifted that I need to use it."

Lampley may have been the star of the show, but K.K. Holman and Kayla Stidham had a small army in their home stands to support their participation. Holman and Stidham knew their HSE teammates were going to be in the stands to cheer them on.

"We all have created a family here," Stidham said.

Each sophomores for the Royals, these two earned starting spots for the South team. Holman scored six points, while Stidham added five, and each said they felt more comfortable with their first time playing in the event coming in their home venue.

There was perhaps no greater example of this than when Holman missed a wide-open layup in the fourth quarter. Instead of hanging her head, she responded with a laugh.

"Being comfortable with the girls that fast, and just knowing that mistakes happen, I'll keep playing further," Holman said.

Stidham said playing alongside area rivals such as representatives from Noblesville and Warren Central was initially nerve-wracking but eventually made team chemistry easier to develop. In the end, she too was just grateful for the opportunity.

"I was really excited," Stidham said. "I've put in so much work, and I know (K.K.) does too. It's kind of like a sigh of relief that you're doing the right thing and you're going where you need to go."

