Lawrence Catholic Academy launching "STEM" program in new school year

Aug. 6—LAWRENCE — Lawrence Catholic Academy announced it will launch of a comprehensive STEM program during the 2021-2022 academic year.

The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program will be implemented for all students in kindergarten through grade eight at LCA.

Using the LEGO Educational Solutions curriculum, the program will provide high-quality, innovative, hands-on instruction that promotes academic excellence, equity, and diversity for LCA students.

Through the STEM program, LCA students will develop 21st century skills including communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity, as well as coding, robotics, and design engineering which combine to build confidence in STEM learning. The program is hands-on, standards-based, and rigorous, so all students will be moved to achieve their potential as they continuously grow.

LCA's teachers will receive ongoing, multi-year, professional development to ensure best practices and a sustainable STEM program.

The school's STEM program is made possible by a grant from NiSource Foundation Fund for Merrimack Valley, a Field of Interest Fund at Essex County Community Foundation.