Lawrence: 'I can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium will be 'much louder' than Jacksonville
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence: 'I can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium will be 'much louder' than Jacksonville.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence: 'I can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium will be 'much louder' than Jacksonville.
Could this be goodbye?
Darrell Bevell will not be coming to the Jets
MLB is making big changes in 2023. Which ones are going to be most noticeable for fans?
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
According to U-M crime log, a school employee reported "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails ... without authorization."
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.
Bronny James' recruitment has been kept under wraps, but there are four schools that could be likely landing spots, and a few that are out.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Bruce Arians supposedly was doing Todd Bowles a favor. As favors go, this one wasn’t very favorable. Arian, as the official story goes, decided to step down 17 days after Tom Brady‘s 40-day retirement, not at the direct or indirect behest of Brady but in order to do Todd Bowles a favor. “With the organization [more]
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
Kevin Warren hit every note in his introductory press conference. He raised the standard and sent a clear message to those in Halas Hall. Things are about to be very different for the NFL's mom-and-pop franchise.
A complicating factor in all of this is that Jackson doesn't have an agent. He really, really should have one.